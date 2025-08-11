Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: $300 Bonus For Phils-Reds, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up a new sportsbook account with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code and bet on Monday's MLB action with one of four welcome offers. Sign up to start locking in bonus bets or use tokens that provide profit boosts or no-sweat bets. Click here or on any of our links to get started.





Now is a good time to get set up with Fanatics Sportsbook. Now only will you be able to use your welcome offer to bet on any of the MLB games today, but WNBA games are eligible too, and so are the NFL Preseason matchups later on this week.

There will be 11 MLB games to bet on for tonight, headlined by the Phillies-Reds, Red Sox-Astros and Padres-Giants matchups. Redeem a bonus bet offer or use your first token with a bet on one of these matchups and get your account off to a fast start for games later on this week.

The offer you receive is dependent on your location when you register. Each possibility is listed below:

Get (10) $100 no-sweat bets in DC, IA, KS, KY, VT and WY

Bet $30, Get $300 in Bonus Bets in MI, NJ, PA

Bet $50, Get $250 in FanCash in AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV

Get (10) 100 profit boost tokens in NY only

Get up and running with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer to secure one of these offers.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code For MLB Monday

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $30, Get $300 in Bonus Bets (MI, NJ, PA), 10x $100 No Sweat Bets in FanCash (AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TV, VA, VT, WV, WY), and 100% Profit Boost Daily for 10 Days in NY Only In-App Promos Daily Rewards, Free Contests, etc. Bonus Last Verified On August 11, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

All four of these offers are simple to use. If you get the profit boost tokens or the no-sweat bets, you will be able to use your first one right away after completing your account.

If you receive the bonus bet or FanCash offer, you will have to place a $30 or $50 bet to activate your offer.

These are eligible for any market available across Fanatics Sportsbook.

Sign Up With Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

Click here to start your account and claim this offer. You will be asked to provide basic personal information, like your name, date of birth mailing address, etc. to secure your account.

From there, use a secure payment method, like a credit card, debit card, PayPal account or several other options, to make your initial deposit.

From there, just place your first bet to activate your offer if needed. Or, just use your first profit boost token or no-sweat bet for any available market on Monday.

Fanatics 5 Daily For MLB Monday

One of the best ways to use the Fanatics Sportsbook app with a new account is to play the Fanatics 5 Daily. It is easy to participate each day.

Just clock on the “Games” tab at the top of the Fanatics app. From there, click on the Fanatics 5 Daily contest. You will then make five picks for that day’s games. You will be able to monitor your picks in real time within the app to see if you win FanCash.

You can make picks for any of the 11 MLB games set to take place tonight, or you could even include the Sun-Valkyries WNBA game.