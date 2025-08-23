DraftKings Promo Code: Claim Instant $200 Iowa State-Kansas State Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The Iowa State vs. Kansas State game will garner most of the attention on Saturday. It is a chance for both teams to start off on the right foot in Big 12 play. They both expect to contend atop the conference this season, so the outcome could have big implications for the end of the regular season.

Last year, Iowa State came up short of the College Football Playoff after losing in the Big 12 championship game to Arizona State. However, Kansas State comes in as a slight favorite in this game.

You can also bet on four other matchups with Idaho State vs. UNLV, Fresno State vs. Kansas, Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky and Stanford vs. Hawai’i.

A $5 bet on any of these games will unlock your $200 in bonus bets and the NFL Sunday Ticket discount.

Activate DraftKings Promo Code With Iowa State vs. Kansas State Bet

The best part of this offer is that you do not have to worry about the outcome of your $5 bet. Once you place your wager, you will receive your bonus bets and NFL Sunday Ticket discount before your bet even settles.

Let’s say you are a big Iowa State fan and want to bet on them to start the season 1-0 with a win. You can bet $5 or more on the Iowa State moneyline to instantly unlock your rewards from the DraftKings promo code offer.

Just make sure that you use your $200 in bonus bets within seven days. Any unused bonuses will expire from your account after that period of time.

Pre-Made Parlays For Iowa State vs. Kansas State

One of the best features of the DraftKings Sportsbook app is the ability to take advantage of popular pre-made parlay markets. Go to a specific sport or matchup to find any options that might appeal to you. Let’s take a look at some examples for Iowa State vs. Kansas State:

Dylan Edwards, Carson Hansen, Avery Johnson EACH score touchdowns (+550)

Avery Johnson 200+ passing yards, Dylan Edwards 100+ rushing yards, Dylan Edwards to score a touchdown, Kansas State moneyline (+650)

Rocco Becht 250+ passing yards, Chase Sowell 60+ receiving yards, Carson Hansen 50+ rushing yards, Iowa State moneyline (+850)

Iowa State moneyline, Iowa State wins first half, over 24.5 first half points, over 50.5 total points (+675)

