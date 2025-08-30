College Football Betting Promos: Get $1000s in Bonuses From Best Apps

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Week 1 of the college football season is here and now is a perfect time to capitalize on the top college football betting promos and welcome offers for games like Texas-Ohio State, LSU-Clemson and Notre Dame-Miami.

We will run through each of the available offers and look at some betting markets you might want to use to activate them. You can also take advantage of additional in-app offers with these sportsbooks.

Week 1 College Football Betting Promos

DraftKings: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets + Over $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket

Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets + Over $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket FanDuel: Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets

Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets Bet365: $200 in Bonus Bets or $1K First Bet Safety Net

$200 in Bonus Bets or $1K First Bet Safety Net BetMGM: $150 in Bonus Bets or $1,500 First Bet Offer

$150 in Bonus Bets or $1,500 First Bet Offer Caesars: Twenty (20) 100% Profit Boosts

Twenty (20) 100% Profit Boosts Fanatics: 20+ $100 No Sweat Bets In FanCash

You have not already signed up for any of these sportsbooks, you will be able to redeem up to six offers for Week 1 college football games.

Each of these apps provide unique betting opportunities. Let’s run through each offer and some betting opportunities for college football games that might be appealing.

DraftKings Promo Code: Instant $300 Bonus + $200 NFL Sunday Ticket Discount







The DraftKings promo code offer was increased to $300 in bonus bets with an NFL Sunday Ticket discount that is over $200. This is activated with a $5 bet on any market, and the result of that wager does not matter. You will receive your rewards before that bet even settles.

One feature within the DraftKings Sportsbook app that is great for new users is the pre-made parlay options. Bet $5 on any of these Week 1 college football pre-made parlays to activate your offer:

Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M all win (+836)

Arch Manning 250+ passing yards, Jeremiah Smith 80+ receiving yards, Cade Klubnik 250+ passing yards, Carson Beck 250+ passing yards (+1052)

FanDuel Promo Code: Win $300 Betting Bonus







The FanDuel promo code offer also provides $300 in bonus bets, but the important caveat is that you have to win your initial $5 bet. Knowing this, you should look for a bet that is likely to settle as a win, rather than prioritize the odds and payout. Here are a few options that could be interesting:

Ohio State +23.5 alt spread vs. Texas (-4000)

Alt total points for LSU vs. Clemson: over 26.5 (-20000)

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Score New $200 Bonus







The bet365 bonus code WTOP365 gives you the choice for how to start your account. Bet $5 on any market to activate the new $200 bonus offer instantly, or bet up to $1,000 with the first bet safety net offer and get your stake back in a bonus refund if your bet loses.

A good way to activate your offer would be to capitalize on one of the bet boosts for today’s Week 1 games. Here are some examples:

Texas moneyline, Quintrevion Wisner to score a touchdown, Arch Manning 3+ touchdown passes (+1100 boosted to +1200)

LSU moneyline, Caden Durham to score a touchdown, Garrett Nussmeier 3+ touchdown passes (+675 boosted to +800)

Miami moneyline, Mark Fletcher Jr. to score a touchdown, Carson Beck 3+ touchdowns (+1150 boosted to +1400)

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 Bonus Offer







The reward you get from the BetMGM bonus code depends on your location. Sign up in select states (MI, NJ, PA or WV) to get a $150 bonus offer, which requires a winning $10 bet. Or use a safety net that has a max of $1,500. The safety net offer works the same as the previously mentioned bet365 safety net.

With the safety net offer, you can bet on any market that appeals to you. That could be a Texas moneyline bet or a bet on any other game. With the $150 bonus offer, these are some betting markets you might want to target with your $10 wager:

Ohio State +6.5 vs. Texas (-275)

LSU-Clemson both teams to score 10 or more (-2500)

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Double Wins For Week 1







Count Caesars Sportsbook as another to upgrade its welcome offer. Instead of getting 10 100 profit boost tokens, you can now get 20. Activating this offer works the same way as it did before. You just have to bet $1 on any game, and the outcome of that bet does not matter.

You might want to take advantage of some bet boosts when you activate your offer. Here are some notable options:

Mississippi State, Purdue, Kentucky and Florida State all win (+850)

Ohio State, Alabama and LSU all win (+460)

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: 20+ No Sweat Football Bets







Fanatics Sportsbook is running a new offer that is specific to college football and NFL games. Get 20+ $100 (FanCash) no sweat football bets any day there is a college football or NFL game. (New York users will get 20+ $25 no sweat bets)

You can start by making your first bet on Texas-Ohio State or LSU-Clemson today, and then make another bet on Notre Dame-Miami on Sunday.