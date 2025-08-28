Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Unlock $200 Bonus for College Football

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services College football season is off and running; players can secure a sign-up bonus with bet365 bonus code WTOP365. This offer provides players with a choice between a $200 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet. Click here to start signing up.







New players can turn any $5 college football bet into $200 in bonuses. On the other hand, players can start with a $1,000 safety net bet on any game.

Week 1 of the college football season features tons of great matchups, including South Florida vs. Boise State on Thursday night. Bet365 Sportsbook will have sign-up bonuses, bet boosts and other unique in-app offers.

Click here to activate bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to claim a $200 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet for college football Week 1.

College Football Week 1 Bet Boosts

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos US Open 30% Boost, MLB Early Payout, CFB 30% Undefeated Boost, MLB Daily Lineups, CFB 30% National Champion Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On August 28, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This promo is an opportunity to secure a sign-up bonus, but it’s only the beginning on bet365 Sportsbook. College football Week 1 has a ton of great matchups, including South Florida-Boise State, Ohio State-Texas, Clemson-LSU and Miami-Notre Dame. Take a quick look at a few of the bet boosts available for these matchups:

South Florida vs. Boise State: Malik Sherrod to score a touchdown, Maddux Madsen to throw for 3+ passing touchdowns and Boise State to win (+700)

Malik Sherrod to score a touchdown, Maddux Madsen to throw for 3+ passing touchdowns and Boise State to win (+700) Ohio State vs. Texas: Quintrevion Wisner to score a touchdown, Arch Manning to throw for 3+ passing touchdowns and Texas to win (+1400)

Quintrevion Wisner to score a touchdown, Arch Manning to throw for 3+ passing touchdowns and Texas to win (+1400) Clemson vs. LSU: Caden Durham to score a touchdown, Garrett Nussmeier to throw for 3+ passing touchdowns and LSU to win (+800)

Caden Durham to score a touchdown, Garrett Nussmeier to throw for 3+ passing touchdowns and LSU to win (+800) Miami vs. Notre Dame: Jeremiyah Love to score 2+ touchdowns, CJ Carr to throw for 2+ passing touchdowns and Notre Dame to win (+1000)

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Offers 2 Promos

Most sportsbooks will lock in new players to one type of sign-up bonus, but this bet365 promo is completely changing the game. Anyone who wants to win a $200 bonus can start with a $5 bet.

The safety net bet is the right option for bettors who want to go big on college football. If that bet wins, these players will take home straight cash. On the flip side, anyone who loses will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses from bet365 Sportsbook.

Getting Started With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Setting up a new account is the only way to secure these bonuses. Here is a detailed breakdown of the registration process on bet365 Sportsbook:

Click here to start signing up. Apply bonus code WTOP365.

to start signing up. Apply bonus code WTOP365. Provide basic identifying information to set up a new user profile.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Bet $5 to win $200 in bonuses or opt for a $1,000 safety net bet.

A loss on the safety net bet will trigger a refund of up to $1,000 in bonuses.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.