Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Secure $150 Bonus or $1K Safety Net Bet

Don't miss out on the chance to raise the stakes with bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Start with a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet this week.







New users can create an account and start with a $5 bet on MLB or any other game. That is all it takes to secure a $150 no-brainer bonus. On the other hand, players can start with a $1,000 safety net bet instead.

Bet365 Sportsbook is raising the bar for players with this offer. Grab a sign-up bonus along with other in-app offers. Here is a closer look at the details of this promo.

Click here to redeem bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and choose between a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Offers 2 Options

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos MLB SGP Boosts, MLB Early Payout, WNBA Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On August 4, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are tons of MLB games coming up on Monday night. New players who sign up with bet365 Sportsbook will be eligible for the $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet.

Start with a $5 bet on MLB or any other sport to secure a $150 bonus. Anyone who wants to win big can use the $1,000 safety net bet. Any losses on that initial wager will trigger a refund in bonuses.

How to Redeem Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start winning with bet365 Sportsbook. Sign up from a computer or mobile device in a matter of minutes. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:

Click here to start the sign-up process. Apply bonus code WTOP365.

to start the sign-up process. Apply bonus code WTOP365. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure payment methods.

Bet $5 on any game to win $150 in bonuses or opt for the $1,000 safety net bet.

Players who lose on the safety net bet will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

Monday Night MLB Bet Boosts

Bet365 Sportsbook is among the best of the best when it comes to daily bet boosts. New users can grab boosts on Yankees-Rangers, Mets-Guardians, Cardinals-Dodgers or any other game. Take a look at some of the most popular options available:

New York Mets, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers all to win (+345)

Yainer Diaz, Gunnar Henderson, Francisco Lindor, Jarren Duran, Ozzie Albies, Elly De La Cruz and Ben Rice all to record a hit (+2211)

Bobby Witt Jr., Corey Seager, Bo Bichette, Luis Arraez and Shohei Ohtani each to record 2+ total bases (+2684)

Agustin Ramirez and Kyle Schwarber each to record 1+ home runs (+1912)

Kody Clemens, Matt Chapman and Taylor Ward each to record 1+ RBIs (+2168)

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.