2026 Toronto Blue Jays Schedule

March 26 Athletics
March 28 Athletics
March 29 Athletics
March 30 Colorado
March 31 Colorado
April 1 Colorado
April 2 at Chicago White Sox
April 4 at Chicago White Sox
April 5 at Chicago White Sox
April 6 L.A. Dodgers
April 7 L.A. Dodgers
April 8 L.A. Dodgers
April 10 Minnesota
April 11 Minnesota
April 12 Minnesota
April 14 at Milwaukee
April 15 at Milwaukee
April 16 at Milwaukee
April 17 at Arizona
April 18 at Arizona
April 19 at Arizona
April 20 at L.A. Angels
April 21 at L.A. Angels
April 22 at L.A. Angels
April 24 Cleveland
April 25 Cleveland
April 26 Cleveland
April 27 Boston
April 28 Boston
April 29 Boston
April 30 at Minnesota
May 1 at Minnesota
May 2 at Minnesota
May 3 at Minnesota
May 4 at Tampa Bay
May 5 at Tampa Bay
May 6 at Tampa Bay
May 8 L.A. Angels
May 9 L.A. Angels
May 10 L.A. Angels
May 11 Tampa Bay
May 12 Tampa Bay
May 13 Tampa Bay
May 15 at Detroit
May 16 at Detroit
May 17 at Detroit
May 18 at N.Y. Yankees
May 19 at N.Y. Yankees
May 20 at N.Y. Yankees
May 21 at N.Y. Yankees
May 22 Pittsburgh
May 23 Pittsburgh
May 24 Pittsburgh
May 25 Miami
May 26 Miami
May 27 Miami
May 28 at Baltimore
May 29 at Baltimore
May 30 at Baltimore
May 31 at Baltimore
June 2 at Atlanta
June 3 at Atlanta
June 4 at Atlanta
June 5 Baltimore
June 6 Baltimore
June 7 Baltimore
June 8 Philadelphia
June 9 Philadelphia
June 10 Philadelphia
June 12 N.Y. Yankees
June 13 N.Y. Yankees
June 14 N.Y. Yankees
June 16 at Boston
June 17 at Boston
June 18 at Boston
June 19 at Chicago Cubs
June 20 at Chicago Cubs
June 21 at Chicago Cubs
June 22 Houston
June 23 Houston
June 24 Houston
June 25 Texas
June 26 Texas
June 27 Texas
June 28 Texas
June 29 N.Y. Mets
June 30 N.Y. Mets
July 1 N.Y. Mets
July 3 at Seattle
July 4 at Seattle
July 5 at Seattle
July 6 at San Francisco
July 7 at San Francisco
July 8 at San Francisco
July 10 at San Diego
July 11 at San Diego
July 12 at San Diego
July 17 Chicago White Sox
July 18 Chicago White Sox
July 19 Chicago White Sox
July 20 Tampa Bay
July 21 Tampa Bay
July 22 Tampa Bay
July 23 Tampa Bay
July 24 at Boston
July 25 at Boston
July 26 at Boston
July 27 at Washington
July 28 at Washington
July 29 at Washington
July 31 St. Louis
Aug. 1 St. Louis
Aug. 2 St. Louis
Aug. 3 at Houston
Aug. 4 at Houston
Aug. 5 at Houston
Aug. 7 at Philadelphia
Aug. 8 at Philadelphia
Aug. 9 at Philadelphia
Aug. 10 Boston
Aug. 11 Boston
Aug. 12 Boston
Aug. 13 Boston
Aug. 14 N.Y. Yankees
Aug. 15 N.Y. Yankees
Aug. 16 N.Y. Yankees
Aug. 18 at Tampa Bay
Aug. 19 at Tampa Bay
Aug. 20 at Tampa Bay
Aug. 21 at N.Y. Yankees
Aug. 22 at N.Y. Yankees
Aug. 23 at N.Y. Yankees
Aug. 25 Kansas City
Aug. 26 Kansas City
Aug. 27 Kansas City
Aug. 28 Seattle
Aug. 29 Seattle
Aug. 30 Seattle
Sept. 1 at Cleveland
Sept. 2 at Cleveland
Sept. 3 at Cleveland
Sept. 4 at Kansas City
Sept. 5 at Kansas City
Sept. 6 at Kansas City
Sept. 7 at Athletics
Sept. 8 at Athletics
Sept. 9 at Athletics
Sept. 11 Baltimore
Sept. 12 Baltimore
Sept. 13 Baltimore
Sept. 14 Detroit
Sept. 15 Detroit
Sept. 16 Detroit
Sept. 18 at Texas
Sept. 19 at Texas
Sept. 20 at Texas
Sept. 21 at Baltimore
Sept. 22 at Baltimore
Sept. 23 at Baltimore
Sept. 25 Cincinnati
Sept. 26 Cincinnati
Sept. 27 Cincinnati
