2026 Texas Rangers Schedule

March 26 at Philadelphia
March 28 at Philadelphia
March 29 at Philadelphia
March 30 at Baltimore
March 31 at Baltimore
April 1 at Baltimore
April 3 Cincinnati
April 4 Cincinnati
April 5 Cincinnati
April 6 Seattle
April 7 Seattle
April 8 Seattle
April 10 at L.A. Dodgers
April 11 at L.A. Dodgers
April 12 at L.A. Dodgers
April 13 at Athletics
April 14 at Athletics
April 15 at Athletics
April 16 at Athletics
April 17 at Seattle
April 18 at Seattle
April 19 at Seattle
April 21 Pittsburgh
April 22 Pittsburgh
April 23 Pittsburgh
April 24 Athletics
April 25 Athletics
April 26 Athletics
April 27 N.Y. Yankees
April 28 N.Y. Yankees
April 29 N.Y. Yankees
May 1 at Detroit
May 2 at Detroit
May 3 at Detroit
May 5 at N.Y. Yankees
May 6 at N.Y. Yankees
May 7 at N.Y. Yankees
May 8 Chicago Cubs
May 9 Chicago Cubs
May 10 Chicago Cubs
May 11 Arizona
May 12 Arizona
May 13 Arizona
May 15 at Houston
May 16 at Houston
May 17 at Houston
May 18 at Colorado
May 19 at Colorado
May 20 at Colorado
May 22 at L.A. Angels
May 23 at L.A. Angels
May 24 at L.A. Angels
May 25 Houston
May 26 Houston
May 27 Houston
May 28 Houston
May 29 Kansas City
May 30 Kansas City
May 31 Kansas City
June 1 at St. Louis
June 2 at St. Louis
June 3 at St. Louis
June 5 Cleveland
June 6 Cleveland
June 7 Cleveland
June 9 at Kansas City
June 10 at Kansas City
June 11 at Kansas City
June 12 at Boston
June 13 at Boston
June 14 at Boston
June 15 Minnesota
June 16 Minnesota
June 18 Minnesota
June 19 San Diego
June 20 San Diego
June 21 San Diego
June 22 at Miami
June 23 at Miami
June 24 at Miami
June 25 at Toronto
June 26 at Toronto
June 27 at Toronto
June 28 at Toronto
June 29 at Cleveland
June 30 at Cleveland
July 1 at Cleveland
July 2 Detroit
July 4 Detroit
July 5 Detroit
July 7 L.A. Angels
July 8 L.A. Angels
July 9 L.A. Angels
July 10 Houston
July 11 Houston
July 12 Houston
July 17 at Atlanta
July 18 at Atlanta
July 19 at Atlanta
July 20 Chicago White Sox
July 21 Chicago White Sox
July 22 Chicago White Sox
July 24 Seattle
July 25 Seattle
July 26 Seattle
July 27 Seattle
July 28 at Tampa Bay
July 29 at Tampa Bay
July 30 at Tampa Bay
July 31 at Houston
Aug. 1 at Houston
Aug. 2 at Houston
Aug. 3 San Francisco
Aug. 4 San Francisco
Aug. 5 San Francisco
Aug. 7 Baltimore
Aug. 8 Baltimore
Aug. 9 Baltimore
Aug. 10 at L.A. Angels
Aug. 11 at L.A. Angels
Aug. 12 at L.A. Angels
Aug. 13 at L.A. Angels
Aug. 14 at Athletics
Aug. 15 at Athletics
Aug. 16 at Athletics
Aug. 18 Washington
Aug. 19 Washington
Aug. 20 Washington
Aug. 21 L.A. Angels
Aug. 22 L.A. Angels
Aug. 23 L.A. Angels
Aug. 24 at Chicago White Sox
Aug. 25 at Chicago White Sox
Aug. 26 at Chicago White Sox
Aug. 28 at Milwaukee
Aug. 29 at Milwaukee
Aug. 30 at Milwaukee
Aug. 31 Athletics
Sept. 1 Athletics
Sept. 2 Athletics
Sept. 3 Tampa Bay
Sept. 4 Tampa Bay
Sept. 5 Tampa Bay
Sept. 6 Tampa Bay
Sept. 8 at Seattle
Sept. 9 at Seattle
Sept. 10 at Seattle
Sept. 11 at Arizona
Sept. 12 at Arizona
Sept. 13 at Arizona
Sept. 15 Boston
Sept. 16 Boston
Sept. 17 Boston
Sept. 18 Toronto
Sept. 19 Toronto
Sept. 20 Toronto
Sept. 22 N.Y. Mets
Sept. 23 N.Y. Mets
Sept. 24 N.Y. Mets
Sept. 25 at Minnesota
Sept. 26 at Minnesota
Sept. 27 at Minnesota
