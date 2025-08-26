Live Radio
2026 Texas Rangers Schedule

The Associated Press

August 26, 2025, 6:11 PM

March 26 at Philadelphia

March 28 at Philadelphia

March 29 at Philadelphia

March 30 at Baltimore

March 31 at Baltimore

April 1 at Baltimore

April 3 Cincinnati

April 4 Cincinnati

April 5 Cincinnati

April 6 Seattle

April 7 Seattle

April 8 Seattle

April 10 at L.A. Dodgers

April 11 at L.A. Dodgers

April 12 at L.A. Dodgers

April 13 at Athletics

April 14 at Athletics

April 15 at Athletics

April 16 at Athletics

April 17 at Seattle

April 18 at Seattle

April 19 at Seattle

April 21 Pittsburgh

April 22 Pittsburgh

April 23 Pittsburgh

April 24 Athletics

April 25 Athletics

April 26 Athletics

April 27 N.Y. Yankees

April 28 N.Y. Yankees

April 29 N.Y. Yankees

May 1 at Detroit

May 2 at Detroit

May 3 at Detroit

May 5 at N.Y. Yankees

May 6 at N.Y. Yankees

May 7 at N.Y. Yankees

May 8 Chicago Cubs

May 9 Chicago Cubs

May 10 Chicago Cubs

May 11 Arizona

May 12 Arizona

May 13 Arizona

May 15 at Houston

May 16 at Houston

May 17 at Houston

May 18 at Colorado

May 19 at Colorado

May 20 at Colorado

May 22 at L.A. Angels

May 23 at L.A. Angels

May 24 at L.A. Angels

May 25 Houston

May 26 Houston

May 27 Houston

May 28 Houston

May 29 Kansas City

May 30 Kansas City

May 31 Kansas City

June 1 at St. Louis

June 2 at St. Louis

June 3 at St. Louis

June 5 Cleveland

June 6 Cleveland

June 7 Cleveland

June 9 at Kansas City

June 10 at Kansas City

June 11 at Kansas City

June 12 at Boston

June 13 at Boston

June 14 at Boston

June 15 Minnesota

June 16 Minnesota

June 18 Minnesota

June 19 San Diego

June 20 San Diego

June 21 San Diego

June 22 at Miami

June 23 at Miami

June 24 at Miami

June 25 at Toronto

June 26 at Toronto

June 27 at Toronto

June 28 at Toronto

June 29 at Cleveland

June 30 at Cleveland

July 1 at Cleveland

July 2 Detroit

July 4 Detroit

July 5 Detroit

July 7 L.A. Angels

July 8 L.A. Angels

July 9 L.A. Angels

July 10 Houston

July 11 Houston

July 12 Houston

July 17 at Atlanta

July 18 at Atlanta

July 19 at Atlanta

July 20 Chicago White Sox

July 21 Chicago White Sox

July 22 Chicago White Sox

July 24 Seattle

July 25 Seattle

July 26 Seattle

July 27 Seattle

July 28 at Tampa Bay

July 29 at Tampa Bay

July 30 at Tampa Bay

July 31 at Houston

Aug. 1 at Houston

Aug. 2 at Houston

Aug. 3 San Francisco

Aug. 4 San Francisco

Aug. 5 San Francisco

Aug. 7 Baltimore

Aug. 8 Baltimore

Aug. 9 Baltimore

Aug. 10 at L.A. Angels

Aug. 11 at L.A. Angels

Aug. 12 at L.A. Angels

Aug. 13 at L.A. Angels

Aug. 14 at Athletics

Aug. 15 at Athletics

Aug. 16 at Athletics

Aug. 18 Washington

Aug. 19 Washington

Aug. 20 Washington

Aug. 21 L.A. Angels

Aug. 22 L.A. Angels

Aug. 23 L.A. Angels

Aug. 24 at Chicago White Sox

Aug. 25 at Chicago White Sox

Aug. 26 at Chicago White Sox

Aug. 28 at Milwaukee

Aug. 29 at Milwaukee

Aug. 30 at Milwaukee

Aug. 31 Athletics

Sept. 1 Athletics

Sept. 2 Athletics

Sept. 3 Tampa Bay

Sept. 4 Tampa Bay

Sept. 5 Tampa Bay

Sept. 6 Tampa Bay

Sept. 8 at Seattle

Sept. 9 at Seattle

Sept. 10 at Seattle

Sept. 11 at Arizona

Sept. 12 at Arizona

Sept. 13 at Arizona

Sept. 15 Boston

Sept. 16 Boston

Sept. 17 Boston

Sept. 18 Toronto

Sept. 19 Toronto

Sept. 20 Toronto

Sept. 22 N.Y. Mets

Sept. 23 N.Y. Mets

Sept. 24 N.Y. Mets

Sept. 25 at Minnesota

Sept. 26 at Minnesota

Sept. 27 at Minnesota

