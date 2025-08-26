2026 Philadelphia Phillies Schedule

March 26 Texas
March 28 Texas
March 29 Texas
March 30 Washington
March 31 Washington
April 1 Washington
April 3 at Colorado
April 4 at Colorado
April 5 at Colorado
April 6 at San Francisco
April 7 at San Francisco
April 8 at San Francisco
April 10 Arizona
April 11 Arizona
April 12 Arizona
April 13 Chicago Cubs
April 14 Chicago Cubs
April 15 Chicago Cubs
April 17 Atlanta
April 18 Atlanta
April 19 Atlanta
April 20 at Chicago Cubs
April 21 at Chicago Cubs
April 22 at Chicago Cubs
April 23 at Chicago Cubs
April 24 at Atlanta
April 25 at Atlanta
April 26 at Atlanta
April 28 San Francisco
April 29 San Francisco
April 30 San Francisco
May 1 at Miami
May 2 at Miami
May 3 at Miami
May 4 at Miami
May 5 Athletics
May 6 Athletics
May 7 Athletics
May 8 Colorado
May 9 Colorado
May 10 Colorado
May 12 at Boston
May 13 at Boston
May 14 at Boston
May 15 at Pittsburgh
May 16 at Pittsburgh
May 17 at Pittsburgh
May 18 Cincinnati
May 19 Cincinnati
May 20 Cincinnati
May 22 Cleveland
May 23 Cleveland
May 24 Cleveland
May 25 at San Diego
May 26 at San Diego
May 27 at San Diego
May 29 at L.A. Dodgers
May 30 at L.A. Dodgers
May 31 at L.A. Dodgers
June 2 San Diego
June 3 San Diego
June 4 San Diego
June 5 Chicago White Sox
June 6 Chicago White Sox
June 7 Chicago White Sox
June 8 at Toronto
June 9 at Toronto
June 10 at Toronto
June 12 at Milwaukee
June 13 at Milwaukee
June 14 at Milwaukee
June 15 Miami
June 16 Miami
June 17 Miami
June 18 N.Y. Mets
June 20 N.Y. Mets
June 21 N.Y. Mets
June 22 at Washington
June 23 at Washington
June 24 at Washington
June 25 at Washington
June 26 at N.Y. Mets
June 27 at N.Y. Mets
June 28 at N.Y. Mets
June 29 Pittsburgh
June 30 Pittsburgh
July 1 Pittsburgh
July 2 Pittsburgh
July 4 at Kansas City
July 5 at Kansas City
July 6 at Kansas City
July 7 at Cincinnati
July 8 at Cincinnati
July 9 at Cincinnati
July 10 at Detroit
July 11 at Detroit
July 12 at Detroit
July 17 N.Y. Mets
July 18 N.Y. Mets
July 19 N.Y. Mets
July 20 L.A. Dodgers
July 21 L.A. Dodgers
July 22 L.A. Dodgers
July 24 N.Y. Yankees
July 25 N.Y. Yankees
July 26 N.Y. Yankees
July 27 at Miami
July 28 at Miami
July 29 at Miami
July 31 at Baltimore
Aug. 1 at Baltimore
Aug. 2 at Baltimore
Aug. 3 Washington
Aug. 4 Washington
Aug. 5 Washington
Aug. 6 Washington
Aug. 7 Toronto
Aug. 8 Toronto
Aug. 9 Toronto
Aug. 10 at St. Louis
Aug. 11 at St. Louis
Aug. 12 at St. Louis
Aug. 14 at Minnesota
Aug. 15 at Minnesota
Aug. 16 at Minnesota
Aug. 17 Miami
Aug. 18 Miami
Aug. 19 Miami
Aug. 21 St. Louis
Aug. 22 St. Louis
Aug. 23 St. Louis
Aug. 24 at Seattle
Aug. 25 at Seattle
Aug. 26 at Seattle
Aug. 28 at L.A. Angels
Aug. 29 at L.A. Angels
Aug. 30 at L.A. Angels
Aug. 31 at Arizona
Sept. 1 at Arizona
Sept. 2 at Arizona
Sept. 4 Atlanta
Sept. 5 Atlanta
Sept. 6 Atlanta
Sept. 7 Atlanta
Sept. 8 Houston
Sept. 9 Houston
Sept. 10 Houston
Sept. 11 at Atlanta
Sept. 12 at Atlanta
Sept. 13 at Atlanta
Sept. 15 at Washington
Sept. 16 at Washington
Sept. 17 at N.Y. Mets
Sept. 18 at N.Y. Mets
Sept. 19 at N.Y. Mets
Sept. 20 at N.Y. Mets
Sept. 22 Milwaukee
Sept. 23 Milwaukee
Sept. 24 Milwaukee
Sept. 25 Tampa Bay
Sept. 26 Tampa Bay
Sept. 27 Tampa Bay
