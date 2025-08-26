2026 Houston Astros Schedule

March 26 L.A. Angels
March 27 L.A. Angels
March 28 L.A. Angels
March 29 L.A. Angels
March 30 Boston
March 31 Boston
April 1 Boston
April 3 at Athletics
April 4 at Athletics
April 5 at Athletics
April 6 at Colorado
April 7 at Colorado
April 8 at Colorado
April 10 at Seattle
April 11 at Seattle
April 12 at Seattle
April 13 at Seattle
April 14 Colorado
April 15 Colorado
April 16 Colorado
April 17 St. Louis
April 18 St. Louis
April 19 St. Louis
April 20 at Cleveland
April 21 at Cleveland
April 22 at Cleveland
April 24 N.Y. Yankees
April 25 N.Y. Yankees
April 26 N.Y. Yankees
April 28 at Baltimore
April 29 at Baltimore
April 30 at Baltimore
May 1 at Boston
May 2 at Boston
May 3 at Boston
May 4 L.A. Dodgers
May 5 L.A. Dodgers
May 6 L.A. Dodgers
May 8 at Cincinnati
May 9 at Cincinnati
May 10 at Cincinnati
May 11 Seattle
May 12 Seattle
May 13 Seattle
May 14 Seattle
May 15 Texas
May 16 Texas
May 17 Texas
May 18 at Minnesota
May 19 at Minnesota
May 20 at Minnesota
May 22 at Chicago Cubs
May 23 at Chicago Cubs
May 24 at Chicago Cubs
May 25 at Texas
May 26 at Texas
May 27 at Texas
May 28 at Texas
May 29 Milwaukee
May 30 Milwaukee
May 31 Milwaukee
June 2 Pittsburgh
June 3 Pittsburgh
June 4 Pittsburgh
June 5 Athletics
June 6 Athletics
June 7 Athletics
June 8 at L.A. Angels
June 9 at L.A. Angels
June 10 at L.A. Angels
June 12 at Kansas City
June 13 at Kansas City
June 14 at Kansas City
June 15 Detroit
June 16 Detroit
June 17 Detroit
June 19 Cleveland
June 20 Cleveland
June 21 Cleveland
June 22 at Toronto
June 23 at Toronto
June 24 at Toronto
June 25 at Detroit
June 26 at Detroit
June 27 at Detroit
June 28 at Detroit
June 29 Minnesota
June 30 Minnesota
July 1 Minnesota
July 3 Tampa Bay
July 4 Tampa Bay
July 5 Tampa Bay
July 6 at Washington
July 7 at Washington
July 8 at Washington
July 10 at Texas
July 11 at Texas
July 12 at Texas
July 17 Baltimore
July 18 Baltimore
July 19 Baltimore
July 20 Miami
July 21 Miami
July 22 Miami
July 24 at Chicago White Sox
July 25 at Chicago White Sox
July 26 at Chicago White Sox
July 27 at L.A. Angels
July 28 at L.A. Angels
July 29 at L.A. Angels
July 31 Texas
Aug. 1 Texas
Aug. 2 Texas
Aug. 3 Toronto
Aug. 4 Toronto
Aug. 5 Toronto
Aug. 7 at San Diego
Aug. 8 at San Diego
Aug. 9 at San Diego
Aug. 10 at San Francisco
Aug. 11 at San Francisco
Aug. 12 at San Francisco
Aug. 14 Seattle
Aug. 15 Seattle
Aug. 16 Seattle
Aug. 18 L.A. Angels
Aug. 19 L.A. Angels
Aug. 20 L.A. Angels
Aug. 21 Athletics
Aug. 22 Athletics
Aug. 23 Athletics
Aug. 25 at N.Y. Yankees
Aug. 26 at N.Y. Yankees
Aug. 27 at N.Y. Yankees
Aug. 28 at N.Y. Mets
Aug. 29 at N.Y. Mets
Aug. 30 at N.Y. Mets
Aug. 31 Chicago White Sox
Sept. 1 Chicago White Sox
Sept. 2 Chicago White Sox
Sept. 3 Chicago White Sox
Sept. 4 Arizona
Sept. 5 Arizona
Sept. 6 Arizona
Sept. 8 at Philadelphia
Sept. 9 at Philadelphia
Sept. 10 at Philadelphia
Sept. 11 at Tampa Bay
Sept. 12 at Tampa Bay
Sept. 13 at Tampa Bay
Sept. 15 Kansas City
Sept. 16 Kansas City
Sept. 17 Kansas City
Sept. 18 Atlanta
Sept. 19 Atlanta
Sept. 20 Atlanta
Sept. 22 at Seattle
Sept. 23 at Seattle
Sept. 24 at Athletics
Sept. 25 at Athletics
Sept. 26 at Athletics
Sept. 27 at Athletics
