2026 Houston Astros Schedule

March 26 L.A. Angels March 27 L.A. Angels March 28 L.A. Angels March 29 L.A. Angels March 30 Boston March…

March 26 L.A. Angels

March 27 L.A. Angels

March 28 L.A. Angels

March 29 L.A. Angels

March 30 Boston

March 31 Boston

April 1 Boston

April 3 at Athletics

April 4 at Athletics

April 5 at Athletics

April 6 at Colorado

April 7 at Colorado

April 8 at Colorado

April 10 at Seattle

April 11 at Seattle

April 12 at Seattle

April 13 at Seattle

April 14 Colorado

April 15 Colorado

April 16 Colorado

April 17 St. Louis

April 18 St. Louis

April 19 St. Louis

April 20 at Cleveland

April 21 at Cleveland

April 22 at Cleveland

April 24 N.Y. Yankees

April 25 N.Y. Yankees

April 26 N.Y. Yankees

April 28 at Baltimore

April 29 at Baltimore

April 30 at Baltimore

May 1 at Boston

May 2 at Boston

May 3 at Boston

May 4 L.A. Dodgers

May 5 L.A. Dodgers

May 6 L.A. Dodgers

May 8 at Cincinnati

May 9 at Cincinnati

May 10 at Cincinnati

May 11 Seattle

May 12 Seattle

May 13 Seattle

May 14 Seattle

May 15 Texas

May 16 Texas

May 17 Texas

May 18 at Minnesota

May 19 at Minnesota

May 20 at Minnesota

May 22 at Chicago Cubs

May 23 at Chicago Cubs

May 24 at Chicago Cubs

May 25 at Texas

May 26 at Texas

May 27 at Texas

May 28 at Texas

May 29 Milwaukee

May 30 Milwaukee

May 31 Milwaukee

June 2 Pittsburgh

June 3 Pittsburgh

June 4 Pittsburgh

June 5 Athletics

June 6 Athletics

June 7 Athletics

June 8 at L.A. Angels

June 9 at L.A. Angels

June 10 at L.A. Angels

June 12 at Kansas City

June 13 at Kansas City

June 14 at Kansas City

June 15 Detroit

June 16 Detroit

June 17 Detroit

June 19 Cleveland

June 20 Cleveland

June 21 Cleveland

June 22 at Toronto

June 23 at Toronto

June 24 at Toronto

June 25 at Detroit

June 26 at Detroit

June 27 at Detroit

June 28 at Detroit

June 29 Minnesota

June 30 Minnesota

July 1 Minnesota

July 3 Tampa Bay

July 4 Tampa Bay

July 5 Tampa Bay

July 6 at Washington

July 7 at Washington

July 8 at Washington

July 10 at Texas

July 11 at Texas

July 12 at Texas

July 17 Baltimore

July 18 Baltimore

July 19 Baltimore

July 20 Miami

July 21 Miami

July 22 Miami

July 24 at Chicago White Sox

July 25 at Chicago White Sox

July 26 at Chicago White Sox

July 27 at L.A. Angels

July 28 at L.A. Angels

July 29 at L.A. Angels

July 31 Texas

Aug. 1 Texas

Aug. 2 Texas

Aug. 3 Toronto

Aug. 4 Toronto

Aug. 5 Toronto

Aug. 7 at San Diego

Aug. 8 at San Diego

Aug. 9 at San Diego

Aug. 10 at San Francisco

Aug. 11 at San Francisco

Aug. 12 at San Francisco

Aug. 14 Seattle

Aug. 15 Seattle

Aug. 16 Seattle

Aug. 18 L.A. Angels

Aug. 19 L.A. Angels

Aug. 20 L.A. Angels

Aug. 21 Athletics

Aug. 22 Athletics

Aug. 23 Athletics

Aug. 25 at N.Y. Yankees

Aug. 26 at N.Y. Yankees

Aug. 27 at N.Y. Yankees

Aug. 28 at N.Y. Mets

Aug. 29 at N.Y. Mets

Aug. 30 at N.Y. Mets

Aug. 31 Chicago White Sox

Sept. 1 Chicago White Sox

Sept. 2 Chicago White Sox

Sept. 3 Chicago White Sox

Sept. 4 Arizona

Sept. 5 Arizona

Sept. 6 Arizona

Sept. 8 at Philadelphia

Sept. 9 at Philadelphia

Sept. 10 at Philadelphia

Sept. 11 at Tampa Bay

Sept. 12 at Tampa Bay

Sept. 13 at Tampa Bay

Sept. 15 Kansas City

Sept. 16 Kansas City

Sept. 17 Kansas City

Sept. 18 Atlanta

Sept. 19 Atlanta

Sept. 20 Atlanta

Sept. 22 at Seattle

Sept. 23 at Seattle

Sept. 24 at Athletics

Sept. 25 at Athletics

Sept. 26 at Athletics

Sept. 27 at Athletics

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.