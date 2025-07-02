Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000+ Daily Fantasy Bonus for MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The Underdog promo code will unlock one of the following offers:

50% Deposit Match Up to $1,000 (SC, WI, ND)

Play $5, Redeem $50 Fantasy Bonus (MN, AL)

Combination of the 50% Deposit Match and $50 Bonus (GA, UT)

Offers Above Are Equally Distributed (All Other States)

There are Higher/Lower and Rivals markets for all MLB games. We have a full slate of action on Wednesday, which includes the Padres vs. Phillies, Yankees vs. Blue Jays, Brewers vs. Mets, Guardians vs. Cubs and White Sox vs. Dodgers.

Click here to sign up using the Underdog promo code WTOP. Grab a 50% deposit match, $50 fantasy bonus or both offers.

Higher/Lower MLB Totals for the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Create a standard entry with 2+ picks for a chance at the largest payout. Or flex an entry of 3+ picks to still receive some winnings if only one leg is incorrect. These are just some of the popular markets for Wednesday:

Clay Holmes (NYM): 2.5 earned runs

Freddy Peralta (MIL): 5.5 strikeouts

Sonny Gray (STL): 17.5 pitching outs

Christian Yelich (MIL): 7.5 fantasy points

Aaron Judge (NYY): 0.5 home runs

Ronald Acuna Jr. (ATL): 1.5 hits

José Ramirez (CLE): 1.5 hits + runs + RBIs

Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHC): 0.5 runs

Cal Raleigh (SEA): 0.5 home runs

Bobby Witt Jr. (KC): 1.5 total bases

Shohei Ohtani (LAD): 0.5 doubles

You can also draft teams every day in tournaments. Pick a team that accumulates the most fantasy points for a chance to win a share of large prize pools. Check the rankings to see which players have the highest projections and who is going early in other drafts.

Underdog Promo Code: Steps to Register

Underdog has become a popular option for daily fantasy points. Try out the app after taking these steps

Click here to create an account with the Underdog promo code WTOP. Enter your full name, email address and date of birth. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method.

You’ll either get a 50% deposit match up to $1,000, an instant $50 bonus after a $5 entry or both offers.

Apply Bonus for Wimbledon, Gold Cup, Hot Dog Eating Contest

Your bonus can be used for more than just MLB. There are markets for the Wimbledon, CONCACAF Gold Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, WNBA and Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Team USA will be taking on Guatemala in the Gold Cup on Wednesday. Take Malik Tillman, Luca de la Torre, Diego Luna, Patrick Agyemang or another player to score a goal.

Joey Chestnut is back in the field on July 4th. You can predict whether he will eat more or less than 71.25 hot dogs.

Register through the links above to apply Underdog promo code WTOP. New customers can secure over $1,000 worth of bonuses for daily fantasy.