MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -134 Athletics +114 at TAMPA BAY -124 Baltimore +106 Detroit…
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-134
|Athletics
|+114
|at TAMPA BAY
|-124
|Baltimore
|+106
|Detroit
|-120
|at TEXAS
|+102
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego
|-154
|at WASHINGTON
|+130
|at N.Y METS
|-164
|Cincinnati
|+138
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|St. Louis
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Boston
|-118
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+100
|at PITTSBURGH
|-164
|Chicago White Sox
|+138
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-198
|LA Angels
|+166
|at TORONTO
|-136
|San Francisco
|+116
|Kansas City
|-120
|at MIAMI
|+102
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|N.Y Yankees
|OFF
|Minnesota
|-168
|at COLORADO
|+142
