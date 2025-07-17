MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -134 Athletics +114 at TAMPA BAY -124 Baltimore +106 Detroit…

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -134 Athletics +114 at TAMPA BAY -124 Baltimore +106 Detroit -120 at TEXAS +102 at SEATTLE OFF Houston OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Diego -154 at WASHINGTON +130 at N.Y METS -164 Cincinnati +138 at ARIZONA OFF St. Louis OFF at LA DODGERS OFF Milwaukee OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -118 at CHICAGO CUBS +100 at PITTSBURGH -164 Chicago White Sox +138 at PHILADELPHIA -198 LA Angels +166 at TORONTO -136 San Francisco +116 Kansas City -120 at MIAMI +102 at ATLANTA OFF N.Y Yankees OFF Minnesota -168 at COLORADO +142

