Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 17, 2025, 4:14 PM

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND -134 Athletics +114
at TAMPA BAY -124 Baltimore +106
Detroit -120 at TEXAS +102
at SEATTLE OFF Houston OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Diego -154 at WASHINGTON +130
at N.Y METS -164 Cincinnati +138
at ARIZONA OFF St. Louis OFF
at LA DODGERS OFF Milwaukee OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Boston -118 at CHICAGO CUBS +100
at PITTSBURGH -164 Chicago White Sox +138
at PHILADELPHIA -198 LA Angels +166
at TORONTO -136 San Francisco +116
Kansas City -120 at MIAMI +102
at ATLANTA OFF N.Y Yankees OFF
Minnesota -168 at COLORADO +142

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up