MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -116 at BALTIMORE -102 at MINNESOTA OFF Boston OFF at N.Y…
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-116
|at BALTIMORE
|-102
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-136
|Tampa Bay
|+116
|Texas
|-130
|at LA ANGELS
|+110
|Seattle
|-148
|at ATHLETICS
|+126
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago Cubs
|-116
|at MILWAUKEE
|-102
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-225
|Pittsburgh
|+188
|N.Y Mets
|-118
|at SAN DIEGO
|+100
|LA Dodgers
|-174
|at CINCINNATI
|+146
|at ST. LOUIS
|-142
|Miami
|+120
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-134
|Arizona
|+114
|Philadelphia
|-144
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+122
|Washington
|-120
|at HOUSTON
|+102
|at KANSAS CITY
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|at CLEVELAND
|-195
|Colorado
|+160
