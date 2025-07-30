MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -116 at BALTIMORE -102 at MINNESOTA OFF Boston OFF at N.Y…

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -116 at BALTIMORE -102 at MINNESOTA OFF Boston OFF at N.Y YANKEES -136 Tampa Bay +116 Texas -130 at LA ANGELS +110 Seattle -148 at ATHLETICS +126

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago Cubs -116 at MILWAUKEE -102 at SAN FRANCISCO -225 Pittsburgh +188 N.Y Mets -118 at SAN DIEGO +100 LA Dodgers -174 at CINCINNATI +146 at ST. LOUIS -142 Miami +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -134 Arizona +114 Philadelphia -144 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +122 Washington -120 at HOUSTON +102 at KANSAS CITY OFF Atlanta OFF at CLEVELAND -195 Colorado +160

