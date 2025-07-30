Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 30, 2025, 12:13 AM

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -116 at BALTIMORE -102
at MINNESOTA OFF Boston OFF
at N.Y YANKEES -136 Tampa Bay +116
Texas -130 at LA ANGELS +110
Seattle -148 at ATHLETICS +126

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago Cubs -116 at MILWAUKEE -102
at SAN FRANCISCO -225 Pittsburgh +188
N.Y Mets -118 at SAN DIEGO +100
LA Dodgers -174 at CINCINNATI +146
at ST. LOUIS -142 Miami +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -134 Arizona +114
Philadelphia -144 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +122
Washington -120 at HOUSTON +102
at KANSAS CITY OFF Atlanta OFF
at CLEVELAND -195 Colorado +160

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

