MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -126 at BALTIMORE +108 Tampa Bay -116 at N.Y YANKEES -102 at MINNESOTA -122 Boston +104 Texas -194 at LA ANGELS +162 Seattle -132 at ATHLETICS +112

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Dodgers -174 at CINCINNATI +146 Chicago Cubs -110 at MILWAUKEE -106 at ST. LOUIS -126 Miami +108 at SAN DIEGO -134 N.Y Mets +114 at SAN FRANCISCO -126 Pittsburgh +108

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -126 Arizona +108 at CLEVELAND -240 Colorado +198 Philadelphia -215 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +180 Atlanta -178 at KANSAS CITY +150 at HOUSTON -240 Washington +198

