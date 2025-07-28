Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 28, 2025, 12:55 AM

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -126 at BALTIMORE +108
Tampa Bay -116 at N.Y YANKEES -102
at MINNESOTA -122 Boston +104
Texas -194 at LA ANGELS +162
Seattle -132 at ATHLETICS +112

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Dodgers -174 at CINCINNATI +146
Chicago Cubs -110 at MILWAUKEE -106
at ST. LOUIS -126 Miami +108
at SAN DIEGO -134 N.Y Mets +114
at SAN FRANCISCO -126 Pittsburgh +108

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -126 Arizona +108
at CLEVELAND -240 Colorado +198
Philadelphia -215 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +180
Atlanta -178 at KANSAS CITY +150
at HOUSTON -240 Washington +198

