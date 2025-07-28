MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -126 at BALTIMORE +108 Tampa Bay -116 at N.Y YANKEES -102…
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-126
|at BALTIMORE
|+108
|Tampa Bay
|-116
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-102
|at MINNESOTA
|-122
|Boston
|+104
|Texas
|-194
|at LA ANGELS
|+162
|Seattle
|-132
|at ATHLETICS
|+112
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-174
|at CINCINNATI
|+146
|Chicago Cubs
|-110
|at MILWAUKEE
|-106
|at ST. LOUIS
|-126
|Miami
|+108
|at SAN DIEGO
|-134
|N.Y Mets
|+114
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-126
|Pittsburgh
|+108
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-126
|Arizona
|+108
|at CLEVELAND
|-240
|Colorado
|+198
|Philadelphia
|-215
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+180
|Atlanta
|-178
|at KANSAS CITY
|+150
|at HOUSTON
|-240
|Washington
|+198
