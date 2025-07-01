‘She’s really an entertainer’: New Caitlin Clark book answers some curious fans’ questions

In a new book, available on July 8, USA TODAY columnist and author Christine Brennan provides fans and readers some much awaited answers regarding WNBA star Caitlin Clark.

Brennan said her “wow moment” during the writing phase was “just how impressive Caitlin Clark is in-person,” Adding: “She looks you in the eye and goes on and on with her answers, that’s something pro-athletes never do.”

Many topics are covered in the book, from racial issues to Clark’s unfortunate “snub” by the U.S. Olympic Committee that left her off the women’s basketball team roster.

But first and foremost, Brennan emphasizes Clark is more than just an athlete.

“She’s a basketball player, yes, but she’s really an entertainer. When you watch her play, she’s the high-wire act at the circus,” Brennan said.

The viewership numbers don’t lie. Neither do the paid attendance numbers at team arenas. When Clark is healthy and part of the active roster, home or away, it usually means a sellout and TV viewership is well above average.

This season, Clark has experienced two separate injuries and has missed nearly eight games due to them. Her on-the-court absence, due to injury, has yielded low ticket sales and drastically reduced ratings.

Whether you like Clark or not, Brennan’s ‘On Her Game’ offers a unique perspective that isn’t often seen or heard from an athlete that’s still new to the professional game of basketball.

News reports state deals with Nike, Gatorade, Wilson and other major companies, earn Clark over $3.5 million annually from endorsements alone, and her 2024 WNBA salary was only 1% of her total 2024 earnings. Clark said remaining humble and respecting her fans always need to be a priority regardless of the success.

