Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: How to Get $10 Bonus for Sports Prediction Markets

Grab a bonus for sports trading with the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Register here to activate a welcome offer and gain access to prediction markets.









Sign up with the Kalshi promo code and make your first $100 worth of trades. New customers will instantly receive a $10 bonus for buying contracts.

Kalshi has expanded if offerings over the past year. Now, you can find markets for every MLB matchup. You can buy contracts for the Phillies vs. Padres or any other MLB matchup on Saturday. The Phillies have a 59% chance to win the game, so you can buy a single contract for 59 cents. If they happen to win, that contract will result in a $1 payout.

Remember, you’ll have chances to sell as the game unfolds. This is a great way to secure winnings or limit your losses. Similar options are available for the Cubs vs. Yankees, Mariners vs. Tigers, Braves vs. Cardinals, Rays vs. Red Sox Diamondbacks vs. Angels and other games on Saturday.

Click here to register with the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Get $10 in bonus cash for prediction markets.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for the HR Derby, More Sports Outcomes

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Markets Sports, Politics, Climate, Culture, Economy, Tech & Science, Health, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On July 12, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The outcome of the 2025 Home Run Derby is one of the most popular sports markets at the moment. These are the chances for each contender to win the contest.

Cal Raleigh: 25%

Oneil Cruz: 23%

James Wood: 14%

Matt Olson: 9%

Byron Buxton: 9%

Junior Caminero: 9%

Brent Rooker: 7%

Jazz Chisholm Jr.: 7%

Your bonus can also be used for the ISCO Championship, Scottish Open, Wimbledon final and FIFA Club World Cup. It is giving Carlos Alcaraz the edge (54%) over Jannik Sinner in the men’s Wimbledon final on Sunday. And it’s not too early to take the Ravens, Eagles, Bills or another NFL team to win the Super Bowl.

How to Sign Up with the Kalshi Promo Code

Click here to create an account with the Kalshi promo code WTOP. It will ask for your full name, email address, SSN and other basic info to verify your identity.

Then, use an accepted payment method to make a deposit. Use this cash to make your first $100 worth of trades to redeem the $10 bonus.

Trending Markets in Politics, Culture, Financials

You can browse through a dozen categories, including culture and economics. If you don’t see a market you’d like, Kalshi allows customers to send in ideas. These are some of the trending markets you can find today:

“Superman” Rotten Tomatoes score

How high will Bitcoin get this year?

TIME’s Person of the Year in 2025

Top US Netflix show this week

Number of tornadoes this month

Who will leave their role in the Trump Administration this year?

What will be the most streamed song on Justin Bieber’s ‘SWAG’ by July 18?

Sign up through the links above to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Score a $10 bonus for sports prediction markets.