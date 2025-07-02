Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Secure $300 Bonus for MLB, Wimbledon, USA Soccer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer will set up players with welcome bonuses. These offers vary by state and each brings something unique to the table. Click here to activate these promos.







New users will be eligible for one of four offers:

DC, IA, KS, KY, VT and WY: 10X$100 No-Sweat Bets

10X$100 No-Sweat Bets MI, NJ and PA: Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus

Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV: Bet $50, Get $250 Bonus

Bet $50, Get $250 Bonus NY: 10X00% Profit Boosts

Fanatics Sportsbook is unlocking multiple opportunities for players with this sign-up offer. Start betting on MLB, WNBA, Wimbledon, golf, soccer and more.

Click here to activate this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer and start securing bonus bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Claim These Bonuses

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links New User Offer 10X$100 in No-Sweat Bets (DC, IA, KS, KY, VT, WY)

Bet $30 to Get $300 Bonus (MI, NJ and PA)

Bet $50 to Get $250 Bonus (AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV)

10X100% Profit Boosts (NY) In-App Promos Daily Rewards, FanCash, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On July 2, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are four different offers on the table for players with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Some new players will be eligible for 10 $100 no sweat bets in select states (DC, IA, KS, KY, VT, WY). Anyone in New York will qualify for 10 100% profit boosts.

Other new users will be eligible for a $300 bonus (MI, NJ and PA) or a $250 bonus (AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV). Fanatics Sportsbook will have something for every new player.

Redeeming This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

There is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock any of these offers. Here is a quick walkthrough for new players:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Answer the necessary sign-up information to set up a new account.

Deposit cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

At this point, players are ready to hit the ground running with any of the welcome bonuses. Fanatics Sportsbook will have a ton of different ways to get in on the action.

MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Fanatics Sportsbook will have competitive odds on every MLB game this season. Take a quick look at the odds for Wednesday night’s games (odds are subject to change before first pitch):

Tampa Bay Rays (-205) vs. Athletics (+165)

Pittsburgh Pirates (+110) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (-130)

Philadelphia Phillies (-105) vs. San Diego Padres (-115)

Washington Nationals (+130) vs. Detroit Tigers (-155)

New York Mets (-125) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (+105)

Philadelphia Phillies (-155) vs. San Diego Padres (+130)

Miami Marlins (+100) vs. Minnesota Twins (-120)

Toronto Blue Jays (+110) vs. New York Yankees (-130)

New York Mets (-105) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (-115)

Boston Red Sox (-140) vs. Cincinnati Reds (+115)

Atlanta Braves (-125) vs. Los Angeles Angels (+105)

Chicago Cubs (-165) vs. Cleveland Guardians (+135)

Texas Rangers (-145) vs. Baltimore Orioles (+120)

Colorado Rockies (+210) vs. Houston Astros (-265)

Arizona Diamondbacks (-145) vs. San Francisco Giants (+120)

Seattle Mariners (-165) vs. Kansas City Royals (+150)

Los Angeles Dodgers (-340) vs. Chicago White Sox (+260)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.