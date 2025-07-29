Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Scores $1K No-Sweat MLB Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code delivers four different welcome offers for new users depending on their location when they sign up. Click here and create an account to automatically receive the offer you are eligible for upon completing the registration process.





Follow one of the links to go to the registration and unlock one of the four offers from Fanatics Sportsbook. The available offers are listed below:

Use (10) $100 no-sweat bets (DC, IA, KS, KY, CT and WY)

Grab (10) 100% profit boost tokens (NY)

Bet $30, get $300 bonus (MI, NJ and PA)

Bet $50, get $250 bonus (AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV)

MLB delivers a full slate of games to bet on with these promos. Matchups like Rays-Yankees and Cubs-Brewers have huge implications for playoff races along with other notable games like Dodgers-Reds and Mets-Padres.

The WNBA also provides three games to bet on. This includes Aces-Sparks, which features Kelsey Plum facing her former team and Cameron Brink making her return to game action for the first time since her ACL injury.

Lock in your bonus bets or use your first of 10 tokens by wagering on any of these markets on Tuesday.

How To Use Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offers

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer (10) $100 in No-Sweat Bets in DC, IA, KS, KY, VT and WY

Bet $30 to Get $300 Bonus in MI, NJ and PA

Bet $50 to Get $250 Bonus in AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV

(10) 100% Profit Boosts in NY In-App Promos Daily Rewards, FanCash, Free Contests, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On July 29, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Each of these offers you could get from Fanatics Sportsbook are easy to use. If you get the profit boost tokens or no-sweat bet tokens, you will immediately be able to use your first one when you place your first wager.

If you get one of the bonus offers, just place a $30 or $50 bet on any market to redeem the $250 or $300 in bonus bets.

A moneyline, spread, total, prop or even parlay wager will qualify for these promos. Survey the available markets within the Fanatics Sportsbook app and find one that appeals to you to make use of your welcome promo.

Steps To Sign Up With Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

Getting started with this promo code offer from Fanatics Sportsbook is easy. Just complete the steps listed below:

Click here to go to the registration page and start the sign-up process

to go to the registration page and start the sign-up process Enable location settings to ensure you receive the promo you are eligible for

Fill in basic personal information into required areas (Name, date of birth, mailing address, email address, phone number, etc.)

Use a secure payment method to make an initial deposit (Credit card, debit card, online banking, PayPal account, etc.)

Make opening wager to take advantage of your welcome promo

Fanatics 5 Daily contest

The Fanatics 5 Daily is a great way to earn FanCash within the app. The way it works is that you will make five free picks and receive $5 in FanCash if you get all of them correct.

Just head to the “Games” tab within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Click on that day’s Fanatics 5 Daily contest. From there, you will be able to make your free picks to qualify for the contest.

You will also be able to track your picks made in real time to see if you win the $5 in FanCash for the day.