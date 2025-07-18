Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get Up to $1,000 MLB, UFC, Open Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new account with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code and get one of four welcome offers for Friday's loaded MLB slate, The Open Championship and more. Just click here or on any of our links to create an account and immediately receive the offer you are eligible for depending on your location.







The offer you receive from Fanatics Sportsbook is dependent on your location when you sign up for a new account. These promos can be used to bet on MLB games like Red Sox-Cubs, Giants-Blue Jays and Brewers-Dodgers along with The Open Championship that is in progress. Let’s take a look at the four possibilities below:

Sign up in DC, IA, KS, KY, CT or WY for 10 days of $100 no-sweat bets

Sign up in NY only for 10 days of 100 percent profit boost tokens

Sign up in MI, NJ or PA and bet $30 for $300 in bonus bets

Sign up in AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA or WV and bet $50 for $250 in bonus bets

Create your new account in time for Friday’s action to fully capitalize on the welcome offer you receive along with other opportunities within the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code For MLB Friday, More

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer (10) $100 in No-Sweat Bets (DC, IA, KS, KY, VT and WY)

Bet $30 to Get $300 Bonus (MI, NJ and PA)

Bet $50 to Get $250 Bonus (AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV)

(10) 100% Profit Boosts (NY) In-App Promos Daily Rewards, FanCash, Free Contests, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On July 18, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

When you complete your Fanatics Sportsbook account, you will be either be able to use tokens you receive right away or place a bet to activate bonus rewards.

If you get the 10 straight days of $100 no-sweat bets or 100% profit boosts, you will be able to use your first one right away on any market.

If you get one of the bonus offers, you will have to place a $30 or $50 bet to get your reward.

Any market for MLB games, The Open Championship or other sports will qualify for this welcome promo.

Register With Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

Start the easy registration process by clicking here or on any of our other links on this page. There, you will be asked to provide basic personal information, like your name, date of birth, address, etc. to secure your account. You will not need to enter a code, as you will automatically receive the welcome offer upon completing your account.

From there, you will have to use a secure payment method, like a credit card, to make an initial deposit to your account. This deposit should cover your first wager with Fanatics Sportsbook.

After you complete these steps, you will be able to activate your bonus offers with an initial wager or use your first token.

MLB Friday Preview

As mentioned above, the Red Sox-Cubs, Giants-Blue Jays and Brewers-Dodgers matchups will garner a lot of attention. However, there are plenty of meaningful games on the schedule. These next few weeks loom large before the trade deadline, as a team on the fringe of playoff contention could become a buyer or seller depending on performance.

All of Friday’s matchups and start times are listed below: