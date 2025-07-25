Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 No-Sweat for Yanks-Phillies, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get ready for Friday's loaded sports schedule with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code welcome offer. Capitalize on a full slate of MLB games, three WNBA games and the 3M Open with one of four welcome offers when you sign up for a new account.







A huge MLB weekend kicks off with games like Blue Jays-Tigers, Phillies-Yankees and Dodgers-Red Sox. If you are more interested in other sports, the WNBA brings three games, including two huge matchups with Mercury-Liberty and Aces-Lynx tonight. The 3M Open is underway and provides more betting opportunities for new users.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code delivers four different offers, and the one you receive depends on your location when you create a new account. The available offers are listed below:

10 days of $100 no-sweat bets (DC, IA, KS, KY, CT or WY)

10 days of 100 percent profit boost tokens (NY only)

Bet $30 for $300 in bonus bets (MI, NJ or PA)

Bet $50 for $250 in bonus bets (AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA or WV)

It is full steam ahead in MLB and the WNBA, so now is a great time for new users to lock in bonus bets or start using their profit boost tokens with Fanatics Sportsbook.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Delivers 4 Different Welcome Offers

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer (10) $100 in No-Sweat Bets (DC, IA, KS, KY, VT and WY)

Bet $30 to Get $300 Bonus (MI, NJ and PA)

Bet $50 to Get $250 Bonus (AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV)

(10) 100% Profit Boosts (NY) In-App Promos Daily Rewards, FanCash, Free Contests, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On July 25, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Each of these offers are easy to use once you are up and running with your new account.

If you receive one of the bonus offers, all you have to do is make an initial $30 or $50 bet to get your $250 or $300 in bonus bets credited to your account. With the two other offers, you will be able to use your first token on any market available across Fanatics Sportsbook.

You will be able to take advantage of any of these offers immediately after setting up your account.

Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

Start the sign-up process by clicking here . All you have to do is provide basic personal information, like your name, date of birth, mailing address, email, etc. to set up your account. Turn on location services on your device to ensure you receive the offer you are eligible for.

The next step is to make an initial deposit that will cover your first bet with Fanatics Sportsbook. Use a secure payment method, like a credit card, debit card or several other options to complete this step.

From there, just place your first bet to activate one of the bonus offers or use your first token.

MLB Friday Night Matchups

Friday’s MLB games headlined by the previously mentioned Blue Jays-Tigers, Phillies-Yankees and Dodgers-Red Sox games. Every team is in action, however. It is an urgent time for almost every team. Contenders are looking to maximize playoff position, while tams on the fringe of contention will look to turn in a good week of play to avoid becoming sellers at the trade deadline. Friday’s games and start times are listed below: