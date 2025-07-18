Live Radio
Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for MLB, The Open, UFC

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Take advantage of the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer to dive into a loaded MLB slate as the second half of the regular season gets underway. Use the links below to sign up and receive the best welcome offer in your state.



Users in MI, NJ, PA can start with a bet $30 to receive $300 in bonus bets as a way to get started. Those in AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can receive a similar offer with a risk $50 to receive $250 in bonus bets. Enjoy 10 $100 no-sweat bets for those in DC, IA, KS, KY, VT, WY. Lastly, NY players can receive a 100% profit boost daily for 10 days.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for WNBA Wednesday

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links
New User Offer Bet $30 to Receive $300 in Bonus Bets (MI, NJ, PA), Risk $50 to Receive $250 in Bonus Bets (AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV), 10 $100 No-Sweat Bets (DC, IA, KS, KY, VT, WY), 100% Profit Boost Daily for 10 Days (NY Only)
In-App Promos Daily Rewards, Free Contests, etc.
Bonus Last Verified On July 18, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

Regardless of the users location, Fanatics is offering generous sign-up offers to help new players get a head start. Use these bonuses for the loaded 15 game MLB betting slate today, The Open Championship, UFC, soccer and more also line the July 18 schedule.

Once signed up for one of these bonuses, take advantage of Daily Rewards and earn FanCash on Fanatics. The FanCash can be exchanged for betting bonuses and merchandise, such as a jersey of your favorite player.

Sign up using the links above to take advantage of the best Fanatics promo in your state.

Action begins Friday afternoon when the surging Boston Red Sox take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

It will also be exciting to see rookie Paige Bueckers take on the Las Vegas Aces in the night game. Get in on the action using Fanatics Sportsbook to receive the best welcome offer in your state.

How to Activate Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for MLB Games

Register via the links above to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Provide your full name, email address, date of birth and other relevant information to confirm your identity.

Make a deposit with online banking or another payment method. Then, make your opening wager based on the offer in your state.

  • Bet $30 to Receive $300 in Bonus Bets (MI, NJ, PA)
  • Risk $50 to Receive $250 in Bonus Bets (AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV)
  • 10 $100 No-Sweat Bets (DC, IA, KS, KY, VT, WY)
  • 100% Profit Boost Daily for 10 Days (NY Only)

MLB Betting for July 18

Games like Phillies vs. Angels, Red Sox vs. Cubs, and 13 other contests load the Friday slate. Within the Fanatics app, check for a variety of odds boosts and additional betting offers.

Similar offers will be available throughout the weekend across The Open, UFC 318 and more.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

