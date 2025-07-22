Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus, $1K No-Sweat for MLB, WNBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Here is a look at all four offers available for new players:

DC, IA, KS, KY, CT or WY: 10 days of $100 no-sweat bets

10 days of $100 no-sweat bets NY: 10 days of 100 percent profit boost tokens

10 days of 100 percent profit boost tokens MI, NJ or PA: Bet $30 for $300 in bonus bets

Bet $30 for $300 in bonus bets AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA or WV: Bet $50 for $250 in bonus bets

The WNBA and MLB All-Star breaks are in the rearview mirror. Sports fans who sign up with Fanatics Sportsbook will have tons of different ways to bet on the games this week.

Click here to automatically activate this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer and claim one of these sign-up bonuses.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offers Multiple Sign-Up Options

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer (10) $100 in No-Sweat Bets (DC, IA, KS, KY, VT and WY)

Bet $30 to Get $300 Bonus (MI, NJ and PA)

Bet $50 to Get $250 Bonus (AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV)

(10) 100% Profit Boosts (NY) In-App Promos Daily Rewards, FanCash, Free Contests, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On July 22, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

It’s important to highlight the fact that these offers are entirely dependent on what state players sign up in. There are no sweat bets, guaranteed bonuses and profit boosts on the table. Take another look at the different Fanatics Sportsbook promos:

How to Redeem This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

New players can create a new account in no time on Fanatics Sportsbook. Here is a quick walkthrough for new players:

Click here to start signing up. Answer the required information sections to set up a new account.

to start signing up. Answer the required information sections to set up a new account. Deposit cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Start placing bets on MLB, WNBA or any other game to lock in these bonuses.

MLB Tuesday Night Matchups

The MLB postseason race is heating up as we get deeper into the summer. The trade deadline is almost here, but there are great matchups coming up on Tuesday night while we wait for the first blockbuster deal.

The Toronto Blue Jays have dominated the New York Yankees this season and have a chance to continue that dominance. Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies are meeting in an intriguing interleague rivalry matchup. All 30 MLB teams are in action on Tuesday night, which means there should be something for every baseball fan.

