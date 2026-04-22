Motta saves 4 penalties in shootout win over Atalanta as Lazio reaches Italian Cup final

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — Lazio’s 21-year-old goalkeeper Edoardo Motta saved four consecutive spot kicks as the Roman club beat Atalanta…

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — Lazio’s 21-year-old goalkeeper Edoardo Motta saved four consecutive spot kicks as the Roman club beat Atalanta in a penalty shootout on Wednesday to reach the Italian Cup final.

The score was 1-1 after extra time. The first leg ended 2-2.

Motta — who joined Lazio in January — stopped shots from Gianluca Scamacca, Davide Zappacosta, Mario Pasalic and Charles De Ketelaere as Lazio won the shootout 2-1 with Gustav Isaksen and Kenneth Taylor converting for the visitors.

Lazio will face Serie A leader Inter Milan in the May 13 final.

Inter came back from two goals down for a 3-2 victory over Como on Tuesday after a 0-0 first leg.

Alessio Romagnoli and Pasalic traded goals in the final minutes of regulation. Motta then pushed a header from Scamacca off the post in stoppage time.

Giacomo Raspadori thought he had won it for Atalanta in the first extra time period but his headed goal was waved off by the VAR for offside.

Ederson also had a goal for Atalanta chalked off on the hour after a lengthy VAR check that determined there was a foul on the Lazio goalkeeper.

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