Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Claim $1,000 Bonus for MLB, Wimbledon, WNBA

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer and secure one of four sign-up bonuses. Create an account, start betting on MLB and collect these bonuses. Click to start the sign-up process.







Take a look at the four state-specific options:

DC, IA, KS, KY, VT and WY: (10) $100 in No-Sweat Bets

(10) $100 in No-Sweat Bets MI, NJ and PA: Bet $30 to Get $300 Bonus

Bet $30 to Get $300 Bonus AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV: Bet $50 to Get $250 Bonus

Bet $50 to Get $250 Bonus NY: (10) 100% Profit Boosts

Fanatics Sportsbook is unlocking multiple opportunities for players with this welcome offer. There are tons of MLB games to choose from on Saturday, including Giants-Dodgers, Royals-Mets and Padres-Phillies.

New players can qualify for a sign-up bonus by clicking and activating this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Unlocks Multiple Offers

There are unique options available for all new players on Fanatics Sportsbook. Some players can start with a first bet of $30 or $50 to win $300 in bonuses or $250 in bonuses, respectively.

Players in select states will qualify for 10 straight days of $100 no sweat bets. Losing on a no sweat bet will trigger a refund in bonuses. New users in New York will receive 10 100% profit boosts.

How to Enable This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

First things first, it’s important to note that players can activate these offers without entering a promo code. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:

Click to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

Fill out the required information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods (online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.)

Start making picks on MLB or any other sport this weekend.

Saturday MLB Matchups

The MLB season is heating up as we get deeper into the summer. The unofficial halfway point of the season is almost here with the MLB All-Star break looming. But there are still great matchups to choose from on Saturday and Sunday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are sending Shohei Ohtani to the mound to face off against the San Francisco Giants. Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres are hosting the Philadelphia Phillies as two of the best teams in the NL square off. Fanatics Sportsbook should be a go-to option for baseball fans in July and beyond.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.