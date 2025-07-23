DraftKings Promo Code: Get Instant $150 MLB, WNBA, 3M Open Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up a new sportsbook account with the DraftKings promo code to secure $150 in bonus bets for Wednesday's MLB and WNBA games. Just bet $5 on any market after setting up your account to instantly unlock your bonus bets to use on any game.







Wednesday’s MLB schedule brings exciting matchups like Yankees-Blue Jays and Red Sox-Phillies. It is an urgent time for many MLB teams. Contenders are looking to add pieces before next week’s trade deadline. Teams on the brink of contention could become sellers with a bad week, too.

In the WNBA, we have a standalone matchup with the Dream and Mercury. Brittney Griner will be playing in Phoenix for the first time since leaving in free agency.

Start your account with DraftKings Sportsbook today to make the most of your welcome offer and several in-app promos.

DraftKings Promo Code For Instant $150 Bonus

DraftKingsPromo Code No Code Needed! Sign Up Using Links New User Offer Bet $5, Win $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos MLB No Sweat Bet, MLB Profit Boost, WNBA Queen of the Court, WNBA Profit Boost, NBA Future Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On July 23, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The best part of this offer from DraftKings Sportsbook is that you do not have to worry about winning your initial $5 bet. Once you place your wager, you will receive your $150 in bonus bets before that initial bet even settles.

For example, maybe you want to bet on the Nationals to beat the Reds tonight. If you bet $5 on the Nationals moneyline, you will then instantly receive your $150 in bonus bets to use on any other market.

Any betting market will qualify for this promo. Let’s use the Dream-Mercury game as an example. Maybe you do not want to bet on the outcome of the game, but you want to see Brittney Griner turn in a good performance against her old team. A $5 bet on Griner to score a certain number of points will unlock your bonus bets.

Just make sure to use your bonus bets within one week before they expire from your account.

Redeem DraftKings Promo Code Welcome Offer

Secure this offer from DraftKings Sportsbook by clicking here or on any of our links and creating a new account. You will be asked to enter basic personal information, like your name, date of birth, mailing address and more to secure your account.

The next step is to make a deposit to cover your first bet with DraftKings Sportsbook. You can use a credit card, debit card or several other convenient payment options to make your deposit. From there, just place your bet to secure your $150 in bonus bets.

Use your $150 in bonus bets within one week. Any unused bonuses will expire after that period of time.

In-App Offers With DraftKings Sportsbook

With your new account, you will have the opportunity to take advantage of the daily in-app promos with DraftKings Sportsbook. Claim profit boosts, no-sweat bets and more for the biggest sports events.

When you get signed up in time for Wednesday’s action, you can take advantage of offers to use on any MLB game or the Dream-Mercury game.

Check in at the beginning of each day to see what DraftKings Sportsbook is making available for the biggest sporting events.