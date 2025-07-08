DraftKings Promo Code: Get Instant $150 Bonus for MLB, Club World Cup Semis, WNBA

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Claim one of the best prizes on the betting market by signing up with the DraftKings promo code and betting just $5 on a market of the MLB, Club World Cup or Wimbledon today. With this exclusive offer (claim it here ), DraftKings will instantly send you $150 in bonus bets as soon as your first cash wager is placed with the sportsbook.









This bonus will arrive as six (6) individual bonus bets that are worth $25 each. To make an eligible wager, bet on the moneyline, spread, goal total, match outcome, player prop, parlay or same game parlay of any sporting event(s) that interest you. With so many sports to choose from Tuesday, lock in this amazing welcome offer right now.

DraftKings Promo Code Details for July 8

Now is your chance to guarantee yourself $150 in bonus bets when you register the DraftKings promo code along with your new bettor account Tuesday. The sportsbook will instantly award you these bonus bets so long as you place a cash wager of $5 or more on a market kicking off Tuesday. Pick from numerous options including Mariners-Yankees, Dodgers-Brewers, Fluminense-Chelsea or any men’s or women’s match of Wimbledon.

For instance, let’s say that you plan to bet $20 on Cal Raleigh to hit another home run today, continuing his historic pace. As soon as that cash bet is placed, DraftKings will credit your account with the six (6) $25 bonus bets, equaling the $150 total. Then, regardless of Raleigh hitting a home run or not, you can use those bets however you want over the next week.

If baseball isn’t your thing, check out the major soccer game today between Fluminense and Chelsea. Two of the best club teams in the world go head-to-head Tuesday as each vie for a shot at the Club World Cup final.

A simple $5 bet on markets like Chelsea to win outright, Fluminense to cover, Cole Palmer to score a goal or Jhon Arias to have 1+ assist, for example, would all qualify your wager for the welcome offer. No matter how that bet plays out, you collect on the bonus.

MLB Parlay Boost, Wimbledon No Sweat Bet

DraftKings has even more offers once you secure your account. Check out some of the best options for Tuesday that include deals for your MLB, soccer or Wimbledon bets:

MLB Parlay Boost: Get a profit boost to use on an MLB parlay, SGP or SGPx Tuesday

Wimbledon No Sweat Bet SGP(x) Bet: Get a tennis no sweat same game parlay or SGPx bet today

Club World Cup Profit Boost: Enhance the odds of your Fluminense-Chelsea bet Tuesday with this offer

WNBA SGP(x) Boost: Get a profit boost to use on a WNBA SGP or SGPx and increase the odds of your bet

Additionally, check out all of the Quick SGP’s that DraftKings has for Fluminense-Chelsea. Click on the CWC logo at the top of the screen and go to the “Quick SGP” link on the page. There you will find a ton of SGP options for Chelsea, Fluminense, mixed SGP’s or a specific range of odds that you may be interested in checking out.

Creating Account with DraftKings Promo Code

Have on hand all of the necessary personal information that DraftKings will require to make a successful account. This information will include the DraftKings promo code along with the following details:

Full legal name

Birthdate

Mailing address

Location settings turned on with your device

$10 initial cash deposit or enough to cover your first wager with DraftKings

Secure payment option like an online bank or credit card, among others

You will receive the DraftKings bonus bets as soon as you place your first wager with the sportsbook, and that wager is of $5 cash or more. These bets will stay available in your account for a total of seven (7) days. Any bets left unused after this time period will expire.