DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 July 4 MLB, Soccer, Hot Dog Contest Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the latest DraftKings promo code offer to score $150 in bonus bets guaranteed for a loaded July 4 sports slate. Sign up here and get up and running for MLB games, the Club World Cup or even the return of Joey Chestnut in the Nathan’s World Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest this Fourth of July.





A simple $5 bet on any market will guarantee you your $150 in bonus bets to use on any game within the next seven days. With games like Yankees-Mets along with the Club World Cup games set to take place, you will have plenty of opportunities to secure the bonus bets with a simple $5 opening wager.

DraftKings Promo Code for $150 July 4 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos No Sweat MLB Bet, WNBA SGP Profit Boost, Soccer SGP Profit Boost, MLB Parlay Profit Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On July 4, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

A $5 bet on any market will secure your $150 in bonus bets. This could be a simple moneyline bet on something like the Yankees-Mets game on July 4. However, knowing that you are guaranteed the bonus bets regardless of how your initial bet plays out, you might want to take a chance on a longshot bet. This could be a home run prop or a goal scorer bet.

Regardless, you will receive your $150 in bonus bets before your initial bet even settles. These bonus bets can be used on any market, as long as they are used within the next seven days. Any unused bonuses will expire from your account after that period of time.

Now is a good time to sign up and place that initial wager before everything gets started. You will be able to get your new account off to a fast start for July 4.

DraftKings In-App Offers

Once you get up and running with DraftKings Sportsbook, you will be able to claim several in-app offers in addition to the welcome promo. For instance, you can claim no sweat bets or boosts for MLB games and parlay boosts for soccer games on July 4.

DraftKings consistently runs in-app offers like this that you can redeem. You can check in at the beginning of each day to see what promos are offered for that day’s games. Sign up ahead of today’s games and claim these offers to fully capitalize on everything available for July 4.

Sign Up With DraftKings Promo Code

Click here to secure your $150 in bonus bets when you complete your account setup. You will be asked to enter basic personal information to get the $150 in bonus bets. This will include your name, mailing address, date of birth, etc. Once you complete your account, you will automatically be given the welcome offer.

From there, you just have to make a deposit to cover your $5 wager and then place that bet. You can use a secure payment method to make that deposit, and once your place your bet, you will activate your $150 in bonus bets.

Use the $150 in bonus bets on any market within seven days before they expire.