Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Your Winnings on MLB Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can grab profit boosts by signing up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. This is an opportunity for players to double their winnings on MLB games this weekend. Click here to start signing up.







Create a new account and start with a $1 bet on MLB or any other game. This will trigger a payout of 10 100% profit boosts. Each profit boost is a chance for players to double their winnings on $25 bets.

Caesars Sportsbook is raising the bar for baseball fans on Sunday. Set up a new account, grab a welcome bonus and check out all the other ways to get in on the action.

Click here to redeem Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and start with a $1 bet. This will unlock 10 100% profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Win 10 Profit Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max, $25 bets) In-App Promos Daily Profit Boosts for Baseball, Basketball, Soccer, Racing, Tennis, Golf and Other Sports Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On July 20, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a unique sign-up offer because it comes with 10 opportunities to win cash. All it takes is a $1 bet to secure the 10 100% profit boosts. From there, double your winnings on $25 wagers.

We expect to see a lot of interest in MLB on Sunday. With that said, new players can also bet on The Open Championship, NBA Summer League and more. There should be something for every sports fan.

How to Get Started With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook and take advantage of this welcome offer. Here is a full walkthrough of the registration process:

Click here , choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOPDYW.

, choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOPDYW. Answer the required information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $10 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay or any other preferred payment method.

Bet $1 to win 10 100% profit boosts. Players can double their winnings on $25 wagers.

Sunday MLB Odds Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook is among the best of the best when it comes to daily odds boosts. There are options for the MLB games on Sunday. Here is a look at a few of the most popular boosts:

Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies all to win (+925)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Jung Hoo Lee each to record over 1.5 hits, runs and RBIs (+275)

Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper and Fernando Tatis Jr. each to record a hit (+200)

Paul Goldschmidt and Jazz Chisholm Jr. each to record over 1.5 total bases (+400)

Christian Yelich and Jackson Chourio each to record over 1.5 total bases (+375)

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.