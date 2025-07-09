Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for MLB, PSG-Real Madrid, Any Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW to create a new account and bet $1 on any market to double your winnings on your next 10 bets. Click here to get up and running and secure 10 100% profit boost tokens for MLB games, WNBA games, the Club World Cup semifinal between PSG and Real Madrid and more.





These profit boost tokens can be used to double your winnings for wagers up to $25, and they will be valid to use for 14 days after you receive them. All it takes is a $1 bet on any market to release these tokens.

New users will have plenty of opportunities to redeem this offer on Wednesday. Just bet $1 on an MLB game like Mariners-Yankees, Rays-Tigers or Dodgers-Brewers. You could also place your $1 bet on the Club World Cup or the Wimbledon Championships as the finals come into focus this week.

Caesars Sportsbook WTOPDYW For 10 100% Profit Boost Tokens

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max, $25 bets) In-App Promos Daily Profit Boosts for Baseball, Basketball, Soccer, Tennis, Golf and Other Sports Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On July 9, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

As mentioned above, all you have to do is bet $1 on any market to get your 10 100% profit boost tokens with this welcome offer from Caesars Sportsbook. The outcome of your $1 bet does not matter, and you will receive the reward before that wager even settles.

For example, you could bet $1 on the Yankees to beat the Mariners on Tuesday and instantly get your 10 100% profit boost tokens to use on any other market. You could put those tokens right to work with other bets for that game or any other matchup around MLB.

If baseball does not appeal to you, the Aces-Liberty game is a good opportunity along with any Wimbledon match and the PSG-Real Madrid Club World Cup quarterfinal game. You could bet on the outcome, or even a prop bet to activate your profit boost tokens.

Once you receive your tokens, you will have two weeks to put them to use before they expire.

Register With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Start the easy registration process by clicking here . You will have to input basic personal information, like your name, mailing address, date of birth, email, etc. to secure your account. Make sure to enter the promo code WTOPDYW to claim the welcome offer.

The next step is to make an initial deposit to cover your $1 bet. The minimum initial deposit you can make with Caesars is $10. Once you do that, place your initial $1 bet on any market to get your profit boost tokens.

These tokens can be used for wagers up to $25 within the next 14 days.

Caesars Sportsbook Boosted Bets

When you are up and running with Caesars Sportsbook, you will have several additional opportunities to take advantage of within the app.

This includes bets with boosted odds for several sports. Below are some opportunities for Wednesday, July 9 action: