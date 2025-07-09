BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Get $150 Real Madrid-PSG Club World Cup Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can raise the bar on the FIFA Club World Cup, MLB or any other sport with BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. This promo will unlock one of two options for players on Wednesday. Click here to start signing up.

Create a new account and place a $10 bet in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia. Players in these states who pick a winner will receive $150 in bonuses. New users who sign up in other locations will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Sportsbook is rolling out the red carpet for new players with these offers. Between the Club World Cup, MLB, WNBA and Wimbledon, there is no shortage of options this week.

Click here to register with BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 to secure a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 Bonus

BetMGM Promo Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only) or $1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Parlay Boost Token, Soccer Second Chance Scorer, Soccer Odds Boost Token, Soccer Early Payout, Wimbledon Odds Boost Token, MLB Daily Swing, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On July 9, 2025 Information Confirmed By Newsweek

There are two options on the table for players with this promo. Create a new account to qualify for the $1,500 first bet in most states. Players who lose on this initial wager will be eligible for up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

Meanwhile, anyone who registers in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will receive a significant boost. Place a $10 bet on any game in any sport. Players who pick a winner on this first bet will receive $150 in bonuses from BetMGM Sportsbook.

Getting Started With BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards on BetMGM Sportsbook. Here is a quick walkthrough for new players:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Apply bonus code WTOP150 and fill out the required information sections to set up a new user profile.

Choose from any of the secure payment methods and make a cash deposit of $10 or more.

Start with a $10 bet to win $150 in bonuses with a win (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or opt for the $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Sportsbook will offset any losses on that first bet with up to $1,500 in bonuses.

Other Options This Week

Each new player should start with the available welcome bonus, but don’t forget about the other in-app offers available on BetMGM Sportsbook. The app is constantly updating with new offers. There are four different options for soccer fans as PSG and Real Madrid prepare to meet in the Club World Cup semifinal:

Second Chance Goalscorers Bet

Club World Cup Odds Boost Token

Two Up Early Instant Payout Special

Any Sport Odds Boost Token

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.