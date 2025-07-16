BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for WNBA, The Open Championship

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Take advantage of the the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 to receive a $150 bonus or $1,5000 first bet offer (depending on the users state) to dive into the action today. There are five WNBA games today, along with the golf tournament The Open Championship starting soon. The MLB returns on Friday after the All-Star Break, with soccer on a daily basis as well This means you can grab one of the top sign up offers just as things gear back up here .

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 for WNBA Wednesday

These new user sign-up offers depend on the state the customer is located in when creating their account on BetMGM. Users in most states will receive the $1,500 first bet offer, those located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will receive a bet $10, win $150 bonus offer. These players will have to place, and win, a $10 wager on the WNBA in order to collect on the bonus bets.

New playeres can utilize the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 right now to claim a $1,500 bet offer or $150 in bonus bets. The welcome offer will be applied to the first bet a user makes with the sportsbook.

News users located in MI, NJ, PA and WV will be eligible for the $150 bonus. The users location will determine which offer is available.

The five game WNBA betting slate gets started as early as noon eastern, with games on pretty much the rest of the day. Sign up for BetMGM using this promo code offer to get in on the action, as Sabrina Ionescu, Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers take the court on Wednesday.

Signing Up For BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

Sign up for BetMGM using all of the necessary personal and banking details required to secure an account with the sportsbook. This information will involve the users full legal name, birthdate, home address, along with turning the location settings of your device on and the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150.

BetMGM will also require a connection to your bank account and a secure payment method. Make a cash deposit that covers your entire first wager from a debit card, credit card, online bank or payment app, like Paypal.

If you are credited with bonus bets from either of these promotions, they will stay in your account for seven (7) days. Bets will be available on any BetMGM markets over that time period. If you do not use those bets within seven (7) days, they will expire.

WNBA Betting Preview Wednesday

New users should sign-up for BetMGM using the promo code WTOP150 to take advantage of generous welcome offers. BetMGM is offering new users either a $150 bonus or $1,500 first bet, depending on the location. Here is the full slate of WNBA games today:

Atlanta Dream vs. Chicago Sky, 12 p.m. ET

Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx, 1 p.m. ET

Golden State Valkyries vs. Seattle Storm, 3 p.m. ET

Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty, 7 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Aces vs. Dallas Wings, 8 p.m. ET

Head to BetMGM Sportsbook to get started and dive into this great WNBA betting slate. From there, see everything else offered on BetMGM via in-app promotions for daily odds boost and betting promos.