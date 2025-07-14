BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 Betting Bonus for Home Run Derby

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register with BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 to secure a welcome bonus for the MLB Home Run Derby. Create an account and claim a $150 bonus or a $1,500 first bet. Click here to start the sign-up process.







New players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can place a $10 bet on any market. If that bet wins, players will receive $150 in bonuses. New users in any other state will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Sportsbook will have competitive odds on the Home Run Derby, NBA Summer League, WNBA and tons of other sports. Let’s dive deeper into the details of these exclusive offers.

Click here to sign up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 and grab a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 Bonus or $1.5K Bet

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos MLB Home Run Derby Odds Boost, Marriott Bonvoy Bet and Get, MLB Daily Swing, etc. Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states Bonus Last Verified On July 14, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Sports Betting Staff

There are two different options out there for players on BetMGM Sportsbook. Most new players will have access to the $1,500 first bet.

Anyone who loses on this initial wager will receive five bonus bets that match the initial stake. For example, someone who loses on a $1,000 first bet will receive five $200 bonus bets back.

Sign up in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia to get the $150 bonus. Anyone who starts with a $10 bet will get $150 in bonuses with a win. This is a 15-1 odds boost for any available market.

Getting Started With BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

These offers are only available for first-time depositors on BetMGM Sportsbook. Here is quick walkthrough of the registration process:

Click here to start signing up. Make sure to input bonus code WTOP150 to qualify for these welcome bonuses.

to start signing up. Make sure to input bonus code WTOP150 to qualify for these welcome bonuses. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a secure profile (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the preferred payment methods (instant bank transfer, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.)

Players in select states can bet $10 to win $150 in bonuses (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or start with the $1,500 first bet.

MLB Home Run Derby Odds

There are tons of options for players during the All-Star break. The Home Run Derby is an opportunity for baseball fans to bet on some of the biggest stars in the game. The MLB’s home run leader Cal Raleigh is the current favorite to win on Monday night.

Check out the current Home Run Derby odds on BetMGM Sportsbook (odds are subject to change):

Cal Raleigh (+280)

Oneil Cruz (+350)

James Wood (+400)

Brent Rooker (+900)

Matt Olson (+900)

Byron Buxton (+950)

Junior Caminero (+1000)

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (+1500)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.