Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 MLB, Men’s Wimbledon Final, Club World Cup Bonus

Gear up for Saturday’s MLB games by signing up with bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Players can score a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet on any game. Click here to start signing up.
New users can claim a guaranteed $150 bonus by placing a $5 bet on MLB or any other game. On the other hand, players can opt for a $1,000 safety net bet instead. If that bet loses, players will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.
The MLB All-Star break is looming, but there are still plenty of games to choose from on Saturday and Sunday. New users can secure a welcome bonus along with other in-app offers on bet365 Sportsbook.
Click here to activate bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to qualify for a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet.
Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Unlocks $150 Bonus
|Bet365 Bonus Code
|WTOP365
|New User Offer
|
|In-App Promos
|Early MLB Payout, MLB Bet Boosts, 50% Super Profit Boost for Wimbledon, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|July 12, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
Instead of locking players into one type of welcome bonus, bet365 Sportsbook provides options. Take the uncertainty out of a first bet by locking in a $5 wager. No matter what happens in the selected game, players will receive $150 in bonuses.
The safety net bet is an opportunity to go bigger. Place a cash wager on MLB, Wimbledon, FIFA Club World Cup, UFC, WNBA or any other sport.
Bet365 Sportsbook will back up any losses on this first bet with up to $1,000 in bonuses. Of course, anyone who picks a winner on this first bet will take home straight cash winnings.
How to Secure Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365
Creating a new account is the only hurdle for players on bet365 Sportsbook. For a detailed breakdown of the registration process, refer to the outline below:
- Click here to sign up with this offer. Make sure to input bonus code WTOP365.
- Fill out the required information sections to set up a new user profile.
- Deposit $10 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card, Apple Pay, etc.
- Use a $5 bet to secure the $150 guaranteed bonus or opt for the $1,000 safety net bet.
- A loss on the safety net bet will trigger a refund of up to $1,000 in bonuses.
Saturday MLB Bet Boosts
Bet boosts are one of the best perks on bet365 Sportsbook. There are options on every single MLB game this weekend, including Dodgers-Giants, Red Sox-Rays, Mets-Royals and more. Take a look at a few of the most popular options:
- Shohei Ohtani to record 3+ pitcher strikeouts, 2+ RBIs and 1+ home runs (+700)
- Matt Chapman and Rafael Devers each to record 1+ RBIs and 1+ runs (+1400)
- Yandy Diaz and Jarren Duran each to record 2+ hits (+800)
- Juan Soto to record 1+ home runs and 2+ RBIs (+800)
- Alex Bohm, Nick Castellanos, Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill each to record 1+ hits (+450)
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.