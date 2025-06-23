Rothesay International Results

Monday At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club Eastbourne, Great Britain Purse: €756,875 Surface: Grass EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results…

EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Monday from Rothesay International at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Joao Fonseca, Brazil, def. Zizou Bergs, Belgium, 6-7 (8), 6-0, 6-3.

Mattia Bellucci, Italy, def. Quentin Halys, France, 6-4, 6-2.

Daniel Evans, Britain, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Fabian Marozsan, Hungary, 6-2, 6-4.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (6), Spain, def. Chun Hsin Tseng, Taiwan, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Alexandra Eala, Philippines, def. Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, 6-0, 6-1.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (7).

Francesca Jones, Britain, def. Greet Minnen, Belgium, 6-4, 7-5.

Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Marie Bouzkova, Czechia, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

Lulu Sun, New Zealand, def. Daria Kasatkina (1), Russia, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.

Maya Joint, Australia, def. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, 7-5, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Marcos Giron, United States, and Nuno Borges, Portugal, 6-2, 6-4.

Francisco Comesana, Argentina, and Luciano Darderi, Italy, def. Jackson Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons, United States, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 10-5.

Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury (2), Britain, def. Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Sem Verbeek, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4.

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Hugo Nys, Monaco, def. Matthew Ebden, Australia, and Albano Olivetti, France, 6-3, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Harriet Dart and Maia Lumsden, Britain, def. Sabrina Santamaria, United States, and Angelica Moratelli, Italy, 6-3, 6-2.

Barbora Krejcikova, Czechia, and Jelena Ostapenko (4), Latvia, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Quinn Gleason, United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Jodie Burrage and Sonay Kartal, Britain, def. Hailey Baptiste and Peyton Stearns, United States, 6-3, 3-6, 10-6.

Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Eri Hozumi (2), Japan, def. Anna Siskova, Czechia, and Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, 7-5, 3-6, 10-8.

Magali Kempen, Belgium, and Qianhui Tang, China, def. Heather Watson and Mingge Xu, Britain, 7-6 (8), 6-3.

