Live Radio
Home » Sports » FanDuel Promo Code Offers…

FanDuel Promo Code Offers Last Chance for $200 NBA Finals Signup Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek
This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services
This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players who activate this FanDuel promo code offer can collect an odds boost for a great weekend which includes a bunch of MLB games and the NBA Finals Game 7. Set up a new account and lock in a bonus on the NBA Finals, MLB, WNBA or any other game. Click here to sign up.
It all starts with a $5 bet on any game in the NBA Finals, MLB or any other sport. Players who pick a winner on this initial wager will receive $200 in bonus bets. This sign-up bonus is a great starting point for new players, but plenty of other options are available for first-time players. Let’s dive into all the different ways to bet with FanDuel Sportsbook. Click here to unlock this FanDuel promo code offer and use a $5 wager to get $200 in bonuses with a win.

FanDuel Promo Code for NBA Finals Game 7

FanDuel Promo Code  No Code Required
New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets With a Win
In-App Promos 50% Dinger Tuesdays Profit Boost, Soccer No Sweat Bet, 30% WNBA Boost, etc.
Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
Bonus Last Verified On June 22, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP
Create a new account with this FanDuel promo code offer and place a $5 bet on any game. New users who pick a winner on this initial wager will receive $200 in bonus bets. This is the perfect weekend to get in on the action, with the NBA Finals concluding on Sunday with a Game 7 between the Pacers and the Thunder. From there, the MLB is in full swing with 15 game slates on both Saturday and Sunday. NBA, MLB and much more for this weekend on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Get Started With This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

It’s important to note that players can secure this offer without entering a promo code. Simply follow the step-by-step instructions below to get started:
    • Click here Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information and make a cash deposit of $5 or more.
    • Place a $5 bet on the NBA, MLB, NHL, WNBA, soccer, tennis, golf or any other sport.
    • Players who start with a winner will receive $200 in bonuses.

NBA Finals Update

It all comes down to this: a Game 7 to claim a champion in the NBA. While many thought this series would end in five games with a Thunder victory, the Pacers continue to shock the world. The Thunder had a chance to win the Finals with a victory in Game 6, but they essentially no-showed that game, going down by 30 entering the fourth quarter. Oklahoma City is favored to win Game 7, but we have learned to never count out the Pacers at this point. FanDuel Sportsbook has everything to dive into for this electric game. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Sports | XL Media

Tags:

fanduel
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up