FanDuel Promo Code: Claim Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus for MLB, WNBA Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services







New players who activate this FanDuel promo code offer can receive a $150 bonus while only risking $5. Create a new account and place a wager for $5. If that initial wager wins, the user will receive $150 in bonus bets. Click the links above to start signing up.

This sign-up bonus is a great starting point for new players, but plenty of other options are available for first-time players. Let’s dive into all the different ways to bet with FanDuel Sportsbook this week.

FanDuel Promo Code to Receive $150 Bonus on $5 Wager

It is important to note that no promo code is required to receive this new user sign-up promotion on FanDuel Sportsbook. All that needs to be done is to sign up using the links above.

From there, FanDuel offers a slew of in-app promotions such as Dinger Tuesday, WNBA Profit Boost, MLB SGP Profit Boost, and much more.

There is no shortage of options for players this week when it comes to this FanDuel promo. All 30 MLB teams are in action on tonight, with a great WNBA betting slate as well. FanDuel is should be a go-to option for users.

How to Get Started With This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

It’s important to note that players can secure this offer without entering a promo code. Simply follow the step-by-step instructions below to get in on the action:

Use the links above to redeem this offer, which will send players to a sign-up landing page.

Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information and make a cash deposit of $5 or more.

Place a $5 bet on the MLB, WNBA, soccer, tennis, golf or any other sport.

Players who start with a winner on that initial wager will receive $150 in bonuses.

Other MLB In-App Offers

Unfortunately, FanDuels Dinger Tuesday is not available today, but there are still plenty of in-app promotions on FanDuel to dive into. Of course, before getting to that, just remember to use the FanDuel new user promo code offer to turn $5 into $150 by winning your first wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

From there, FanDuel is offering a 30% Same-Game Parlay Profit Boost to use on your favorite baseball teams game tonight. This can also be used on big series such as the Phillies vs. Astros or Braves vs. Mets.