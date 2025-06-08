Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Redeem $1,000 No Sweat Offer for NBA, MLB, More

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can sign up for a new account with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to claim the welcome offer for their state. Now is a great time for users to take advantage of these offers with the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Finals underway. Click here to redeem the offer and create your new account today.





Fanatics Sportsbook has three different offers, and the promo you receive is dependent on your location. Users in AZ, MI, NJ, and PA can get $300 in bonus bets with a $30 wager, while those in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV can place a $50 bet to get $250 in bonuses. Those in other states will qualify for the $1,000 no sweat bets to use in the first 10 days with their new account.

Sign up today to use these welcome offers to bet on the NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Final and MLB games.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Gives 10 Days of $100 No Sweat Bets

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets Over 10 Days (Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus in AZ, MI, NJ and PA or Bet $50 to Get $250 Bonus in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV) In-App Promos Daily Profit Boosts, Free Contests, FanCash, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 8, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Users who qualify for the bonus offers can simply place either a $30 or a $50 bet to get their reward. Those bonus bets will be credited to your account and can be used on any market.

If you qualify for the no sweat bet offer, you will receive on $100 no sweat bet for the first 10 days of your new account. You can bet up to $100 each day, and a losing bet will trigger a bonus credited to your account. With the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Finals underway, you will have a high-stakes game to bet on for most of the 10 days.

Fanatics Sportsbook Betting Opportunities

As mentioned before, NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final present exciting betting opportunities for new users, whether you get the no sweat bets or one of the bonus offers. In addition to these opportunities, you could wager on MLB games each day.

Fanatics is offering unlimited profit boosts for the NBA Finals, as well. This in-app offer could be used in addition to the welcome promo you receive.

Claim Welcome Offer With Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

To get started with this welcome offer, click here to start setting up your account. There is no need to enter a code, as clicking our link will automatically give you the promo you are eligible for.

Enter basic identifying information to secure your account. This includes your name, age, address, etc. Then, you will need to make an initial deposit that will cover your first wager with Fanatics Sportsbook.

From there, follow the steps outlined above to take advantage of the welcome offer that you qualify for.