Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim Top Signup Offers for MLB as June Arrives

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can capitalize on the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Sunday’s MLB games to get 10 straight days of $100 no sweat bets or two separate bonus bet offers depending on location. Click here to start the registration process and claim this offer today.





New users in select states (AZ, MI, NJ and PA) will get an offer to bet $30 and get $300 in bonus bets, while those in other states (CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV) will receive an offer to bet $50 and get $250 in bonuses. The rest will receive the 10 straight days of $100 no sweat bets.

With Yankees-Dodgers headlining a loaded slate of games on Sunday, new users have plenty of chances to claim these offers.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for MLB Sunday

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets Over 10 Days (Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus in AZ, MI, NJ and PA or Bet $50 to Get $250 Bonus in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV) In-App Promos Profit Boosts, Free Contests, FanCash, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 1, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The offer you receive depends on your location, but the no sweat bet offer is the simplest, so let’s cover that one first.

Once your new account is registered with Fanatics Sportsbook, you will be able to place your first no sweat bet of up to $100. Any bets that lose while using these tokens will give you your original stake back in the form of a bonus to use later on.

The $250 and $300 bonus offers are simple to use. When you are logged into your new account, you just have to place a $30 or $50 bet to redeem your reward. This could be on Yankees-Dodgers, or another game like White Sox-Orioles.

Register New Account with Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

The steps to redeem the offer you are eligible for are simple. First, click here or on any of our links to be taken to the registration page. That is where you will enter your basic identifying information to create your account. There is no code to enter, as you will automatically receive the welcome promo by clicking our link.

You will need to make an initial deposit to cover your first bet with Fanatics Sportsbook. Just use a secure payment method, like a credit card, debit card, PayPal account, or several other options.

Opportunities to Use No Sweat Bets, Bonus Bets

While Sunday is loaded with MLB games, there will be opportunities to use your no sweat bets for other sports in the span of 10 days. While MLB will be a constant with games every day, the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Finals are approaching, too.

You could use your no sweat bets for those games on those given days, if you desire.

Those who receive the bonus bets could be used on these games, too. Just make sure to use the bonuses before they expire.