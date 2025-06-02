Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim $300 MLB Bonus or $1,000 in No Sweat Bets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

A $30 bet in AZ, MI, NJ and PA releases a $300 bonus with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, while a $50 bet in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV triggers a $250 bonus. New users in all other states will receive $1,000 in no sweat bets to use over the next 10 days.

Get in your opening bet on any of the MLB matchups on Monday. The Brewers are in Cincinnati to take on Elly De La Cruz and the Reds. Both teams are trying to catch up with the Cardinals and Cubs in the NL Central.

Fanatics Sportsbook for the Mets-Dodgers

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets Over 10 Days (Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus in AZ, MI, NJ and PA or Bet $50 to Get $250 Bonus in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV) In-App Promos Daily Profit Boosts, Free Contests, FanCash, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 2, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Dodgers won two of their three games against the Yankees over the weekend. They’ll start a series against the other New York team on Monday night. Los Angeles is favored over the Mets with Dustin May (3-4, 4.20 ERA) on the mound. The Mets will start Paul Blackburn, who has yet to pitch this season.

There are daily rewards on Fanatics, giving MLB fans plenty of chances to use SGP boosts. These boosts are also available for tennis, golf, hockey, basketball and more sports. Every bet you make will go toward earning FanCash that can be redeemed for merchandise or betting bonuses.

There are several different offers on the table. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method and use the offer in your state.

$1,000 in no sweat bets (Make a $100 no sweat bet for 10 days in a row. Get a bonus refund after a loss)

Bet $30 to receive a $300 bonus in AZ, MI, NJ and PA

Bet $50 to claim a $250 bonus in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV

Get a 50% Profit Boost for the NBA Finals

Fanatics has a 50% same-game parlay boost for every game during the NBA Finals. Game 1 between the Pacers and Thunder is set for Thursday night in Oklahoma City. The Thunder are 9.5-point favorites. Browse through props for Jalen Williams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner and other players.

You should find similar boosts for the Stanley Cup Final, which begins on Wednesday. Connor McDavid and the Oilers are slight favorites over the Panthers. Florida is looking to go back-to-back.

