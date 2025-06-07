DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for MLB, UFC 316, NBA Finals

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Use the latest DraftKings promo code offer to turn a $5 first wager into $300 of bonus bets, if your wager wins, on events like UFC 316, MLB and Game 2 of the NBA Finals this weekend. With this new player bonus in tow, bettors can also score a wide selection of same-game parlay boosts and other bonuses to hit the ground running. No code is needed, just lock it in here to get started.







This welcome offer is good to any new fan, like yourself, who registers using the code and makes their first cash bet with the sportsbook today. Once a qualifying wager has been placed on an MLB game like Yankees-Red Sox, Cubs-Tigers and others and that bet settles as a win, DraftKings will pay you out in 12 separate $25 bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code Details for MLB, UFC 316

The DraftKings promo code can award you the largest welcome bonus from any sportsbook on the market, as long as you win your first wager with DraftKings. To make that happen, check out the numerous markets of baseball games that you can take advantage of this weekend. Pick the one that makes the most sense to you and bet your first $5 cash to qualify.

As an example, let’s say that you are someone who thinks the Yankees are going to solidify a series victory over the Red Sox this evening. You could then place that $5 cash on the Yankees moneyline and, if they win, DraftKings would send you the $300 bonus.

There are also plenty of other games you can make a qualifying wager on. Matchups like Braves-Giants, Phillies-Pirates, Cubs-Tigers and more qualify. An initial cash wager on any one of them will make you eligible for the bonus.

Securing your account is step one of the process, but the winning does not have to stop at just the welcome offer. Use the DraftKings app to find other ways to score big.

DraftKings Promo Code: Steps to Registering Today

To apply the DraftKings promo code to your new account, follow the directions the sportsbook will lay out for you. This will include numerous pieces of personal information plus details on your banking and payment options.

Here are some of the personal details to have on hand when you register:

Full legal name

Age

Home address

Bank account information

Secure payment method, like a debit card or online bank

Geolocation of your cell phone or desktop

The $300 bonus will be paid out in 12 bet increments that are worth $25 a piece. Each bet will be available for seven (7) full days and can be used on any DraftKings market. Bets will expire after the seven (7) day period if left unused.