DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for Dodgers-Mets, Any MLB Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up for a new sportsbook account with the DraftKings promo code to get a chance to win a $300 bonus on any MLB game this week. That bonus can also be played across the NBA Finals matchup between the Pacers and Thunder, the Panthers-Oilers and more. Click here to start the registration process and create your account.





The Mets and Dodgers will go head-to-head for a four-game set this week which is certainly the headline matchup. With every team in action this week, new users have a ton of options to take advantage of this promo.

DraftKings Promo Code: Score $300 Bonus for MLB This Week

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets In-App Promos MLB King of the Diamond, MLB Live Boost Pack, Daily Odds Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 2, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

When you are finished setting up your account and have made an initial deposit, all you need to do is choose what market you are going to bet $5 on. It could be something in the Mets-Dodgers game, although a regular moneyline or spread bet might be risky.

A player prop might be easier to predict. The odds do not matter when it comes to the initial $5 bet. You just need to settle as a win. You could look at strikeout props, or a certain player to get a hit. Regardless, just choose a wager you feel good about settling as a win.

If you do win the $300 bonus, you will be able to use those bets within the next seven days before they expire.

How to Register New Account with DraftKings Promo Code

Signing up to redeem the DraftKings Sportsbook welcome offer is simple. Just click here or on any of our links to be taken to the registration page. There, you will be asked to enter basic personal information, like your full legal name, birth date, mailing address, current location, and more. Enabling location settings on your device will speed this process up. There is no need to enter a code, as you will automatically be given this promo by clicking one of our links.

The next step is to make an initial deposit with a secure payment method, like a credit card, debit card, online banking or PayPal account. This initial deposit will be used for your $5 wager.

Then, just wait for your wager to settle after you place it. If it wins, you will get $300 in bonus bets that you can use in the next seven days before they expire.

Other MLB Matchups to Bet On With DraftKings

If you are unsure of what to bet on in the Mets-Dodgers matchup, the good news is that there are plenty of other games set to take place throughout the day. Below are some of the important matchups include Brewers-Reds, Phils-Blue Jays, Guardians-Yankees, D-Backs-Braves and more.

In addition to the welcome offer, there are several in-app promos DraftKings offers that could give you odds boosts for this week’s MLB games.