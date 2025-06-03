Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings on MLB, NHL, NBA Finals This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New bettors can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and get the opportunity to bet $1 on Tuesday's MLB games to get 10 100% profit boost tokens. Click here to create your new account and claim this welcome offer.





Once you have created your new account, all you have to do is bet $1 on one of Tuesday’s MLB games, like Guardians-Yankees or Mets-Dodgers. The Guardians and Yankees are playing in a rematch of last year’s ALCS, while the Mets are looking to win another game against the Dodgers after an extra-innings victory on Monday. Now is a good time to redeem this offer, as the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final will start in the coming days.

Double Winnings With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max, $25 bets) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 3, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW is easy to redeem. You just have to place your $1 bet on any market across Caesars Sportsbook, and then you will receive the 10 100% profit boost tokens.

These tokens can be used on bets up to $25, and they will be valid for the next 14 days, so you will be able to use them for several NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final markets.

As an example, let’s say you are a Yankees fan and think they will beat the Guardians on Tuesday. You can bet $1 on the Yankees moneyline, and that will unlock your profit boost tokens. You could use those tokens on other MLB markets right away or start using them on any other markets. Just make sure to use them within the next two weeks before they expire.

Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW to Register

When you click here or on any of our other links, you will be asked to enter personal information, like your name, address, age, etc. In this stage, make sure to enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW to redeem the welcome offer.

The next step is to set up your payment method. You could use a credit card, debit card, online banking, or several other options to make your initial deposit. This will cover your $1 wager to unlock your profit boost tokens.

Use your profit boost tokens on bets up to $25 within 14 days after you receive them. Any unused tokens will expire after that period of time.

Odds for MLB Tuesday Matchups

The Guardians-Yankees and Mets-Dodgers matchups will take the bulk of the attention on Tuesday, as mentioned before. However, there are several other interesting matchups. You would wager on Paul Skenes as the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Houston Astros, or other notable matchups like Phillies-Blue Jays, Brewers-Reds, Royals-Cardinals, and Padres-Giants. Below are the moneyline odds for each MLB Tuesday matchup: