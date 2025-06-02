Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for MLB Games This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and bet $1 to double your winnings on your next 10 bets. Click here to start the registration process and secure this welcome offer.





All you have to do is bet $1 on one of Monday’s MLB games, like Mets-Dodgers, and you will secure 10 100% profit boost tokens that can be used on wagers up to $25. This is a good time to get your account up and running, as you can then use these profit boosts on more MLB games along with the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final as they start up this week.

Get 10 100% Profit Boosts With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max, $25 bets) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 2, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer is one of the easiest to redeem, as you just have to wager $1 on any market to secure your profit boost tokens.

Maybe you are a Mets fan, so you bet $1 on the New York moneyline for Monday’s game. You will receive your 10 100% profit boost tokens from there. They will be valid for 14 days before expiring.

You could then use these profit boost tokens for more Mets-Dodgers markets, like player props. You could also use them on other MLB games or save them for when the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final start. Just make sure to use your profit boost tokens before they expire.

Caesars Sportsbook MLB Monday Parlays

Once you are set up with your new Caesars Sportsbook account, you will be able to view pre-made parlays for Monday’s MLB matchups. Let’s take a look at some of the popular ones:

Mike Trout, Elly De La Cruz, Jackson Chourio, Riley Greene EACH over 1.5 total bases (+1252)

Marlins, Reds, Red Sox, Tigers, Athletics, Mets ALL win (+3887)

Jack Flaherty, Logan Webb, Dustin May, Luis Severino, Brady Singer, Max Meyer EACH record 5+ strikeouts (+1073)

No runs in 1st inning of Rockies vs. Marlins, Tigers vs. White Sox, Twins vs. Athletics, Mets vs. Dodgers (+1116)

If none of these parlays are appealing, you can construct your own for Monday’s matchups. These could be good candidates for your $1 bet to secure your $25 profit boosts. Only needing to stake $1 for your reward, you might want to take a bit of a longshot bet.

Register with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

All you have to do to start the registration process is click here and enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW to redeem this welcome offer. Enter your personal information, like your name, age, address, etc. to complete your account.

Use a secure payment method to make an initial deposit that will cover your $1 qualifying wager. From there, you just have to place that bet and wait for your profit boost tokens to hit your account.

Once you collect your profit boost tokens, you will be able to use them immediately on wagers up to $25 across Caesars Sportsbook.