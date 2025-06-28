BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 MLB, UFC, Boxing Bonus This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Prepare for a busy weekend with BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. This is an opportunity for players to grab bonuses on UFC 317, MLB, WNBA, boxing and more. Start the registration process by clicking here .







Set up a new account in select states and get $150 in bonuses on a $10 winning wager (MI, NJ, PA, WV only). Players in other states will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet. If that bet loses, these users will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

BetMGM Sportsbook should be a go-to option for all sports fans. Activate this sign-up offer before checking out all the other options available in the app.

Click here to activate BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 to qualify for a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 Offers $150 Promo

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos MLB Free-to-Play Game, MLB.TV Game of the Day, Daily Odds Boosts, BetMGM Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states Bonus Last Verified On June 28, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Sports Betting Staff

There are two different options available for first-time players on BetMGM Sportsbook. Remember, most players will qualify for the $1,500 first bet. Losing will trigger a payout of five bonus bets that add up to the initial stake.

Sign up in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia to qualify for the $150 bonus. Create a new account and place a $10 bet on any game in any sport. If that bet wins, players will receive the $150 bonus.

How to Secure BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

It only takes a few minutes to sign up and start reaping the rewards on BetMGM Sportsbook. It won’t take long for players to get started:

Click here to redeem this offer. Make sure to input bonus code WTOP150 to qualify for either promo.

to redeem this offer. Make sure to input bonus code WTOP150 to qualify for either promo. Answer the required prompts with the necessary identifying information (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $10+ in cash using any of the secure payment methods (online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.)

Place a $10 bet to get a $150 bonus with a win (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or start with a $1,500 first bet.

Any losses on the $1,500 first bet will be offset with a refund in bonuses.

Friday Night MLB Options

There are tons of different ways to get in on the action when it comes to Friday night MLB games. The scuffling Philadelphia Phillies are facing off against the hot Atlanta Braves. That is one of many great divisional rivalries coming up this weekend, including Blue Jays-Red Sox, Rays-Orioles, Rangers-Mariners and Twins-Tigers.

BetMGM Sportsbook will have a ton of different ways to bet on baseball, but it all starts with a welcome bonus. Don’t miss out on the chance to hit the ground running.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.