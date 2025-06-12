Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Secure $150 Stanley Cup, MLB Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to get your pick of $150 in bonus bets or a $1,000 first bet safety net for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final or any other market available on the sportsbook. Start the sign-up process by clicking here to claim this unique new user offer.





The Edmonton Oilers will look to tie up the series at 2-2 with a win in Game 4 against the Florida Panthers, and this is a great opportunity to capitalize on the bet365 new member offer. Or you could wager on an MLB game or the U.S. Open tournament.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP for NHL, MLB, U.S. Open

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos NHL Bet Boosts, MLB Instant Payout Daily Profit Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 12, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The bet365 sign-up offer is one of the best in the industry, as it allows you to pick the reward you desire. Let’s go through how to redeem the popular $150 bonus first.

All you have to do is bet $5 on any market across bet365. You could bet on the outcome of Game 4 of Oilers-Panthers, any MLB game, or any market for the U.S. Open this weekend. Regardless of the market you bet on, you will be given your $150 in bonus bets right away, before your initial $5 wager even settles.

With the $1,000 first bet, you can wager up to that amount knowing that bet365 will give you your stake back if you lose. Let’s say you want to bet $800 on any of the previously mentioned events. If you win, you will secure a big payout. If your bet loses, you will get $800 in bonuses credited to your account.

Register with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Click here or on any of our other links to claim this welcome offer from bet365. Enter the bonus code WTOP150 to secure the welcome offer before inputting personal information to secure your account. This will include your name, address, date of birth, etc.

From there, make an initial deposit that will cover your first wager with bet365. A credit card, debit card, online banking, PayPal account or several other options will work.

Then, you will be able to make your first bet to either unlock the $150 in bonus bets or use the $1,000 first bet offer. The bonus bets you receive will be valid for seven days before they expire.

Odds, Preview for Oilers-Panthers Game 4

The Oilers are under immense pressure in Game 4, as going down 3-1 in the series would be a huge blow to their chances. The Panthers were dominant in a 6-1 Game 3 win, but Games 1 and 2 were coin flips that went to overtime. Florida comes in as the favorite at home in Game 4, and below is the basic betting information for this matchup:

Oilers: +1.5 (-190) / O6.5 (+105) / +130

Panthers: -1.5 (+160) / U6.5 (-125) / -155

When you are set up with your new account, you can take advantage of various in-app offers to get boosts for this game and many others across the sportsbook.