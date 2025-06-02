Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Gives 2 Offers for MLB Monday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Use the latest bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to secure a welcome offer that gives you the choice between a $150 bonus or a $1,000 first bet safety net for Monday's MLB games. Just click here to start the easy registration process and get your account up and running today.





You can apply this welcome offer for a game on Monday, like Mets-Dodgers. This will get your account up and running fast at a good time, as the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Finals will start later on this week.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Gives 2 MLB Monday Welcome Offers

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Early Payout Specials, Bet Boosts, Parlay Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 2, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The bet365 gives you the choice between two welcome offers. If you want to keep it simple, the $150 bonus offer might be for you, as it just requires you to make a $5 bet to secure the bonus. If you want to start off aggressively, you can take advantage of the $1,000 safety net knowing you will get your stake back if your wager loses.

Let’s use the Mets-Dodgers game as an example. If you place a $5 bet on the Mets moneyline, the outcome does not matter, and you do not even need to wait for it to settle. You will receive the $150 in bonus bets instantly.

For the $1,000 safety net, let’s say you want to bet something like $750 on the Dodgers moneyline for Monday’s game. This offer provides you the opportunity for a large payout if the Dodgers win, while knowing that you will get your $750 stake back in the form of a bonus if they lose.

For both of these offers, you must use your bonus bets in the next seven days after you receive them.

Popular MLB Boosted Parlays for Monday

Once you are set up with your bet365 account, you will be able to take advantage of the parlays that have boosted odds within the sportsbook. Below are some of the popular ones available for tonight’s slate of games.

Marlins moneyline vs. Rockies, Red Sox moneyline vs. Angels, Tigers moneyline vs. White Sox (+267 boosted to +299)

Brent Rooker 1+ home runs, Shohei Ohtani 1+ home runs (+992 boosted to +1137)

No 1st inning runs in Rockies vs. Marlins, Tigers vs. White Sox AND Padres vs. Giants (+420 boosted to +494)

Ezequiel Tovar, Mike Trout and Elly De La Cruz 2+ total bases EACH (+794 boosted to +900)

You can also construct a parlay and use one of the promos in the app to boost your odds. These types of boosts will be available once the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final start, too.

Register with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

To start the simple registration process, click here and enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to redeem the welcome offer. Then, you must enter basic personal information to secure your account. This includes your name, age, address, etc.

Then, just use a secure payment method to make an initial deposit, which will cover your first wager with bet365.