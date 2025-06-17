Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get Latest $150 Stanley Cup, MLB Promo

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up for a new account with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to get $150 in bonus bets or a $1,000 first bet safety for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final or any of Tuesday’s MLB games. Click here to sign up and get the welcome offer of your choice before the games start.





The Florida Panthers are just one win away from winning back-to-back Stanley Cups. They have a chance to do it on home ice in Game 6. The Edmonton Oilers have won two thrilling overtime games in this series, and they hope to push it to a Game 7 on home ice. This game, along with a full MLB Tuesday slate, presents a great chance to claim one of the bet365 welcome offers and start your account the right way.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Offers for NHL, MLB

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos MLB $10 Safety Net, NHL 30% SGP Boost, WNBA 50% SGP Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 17, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This offer from bet365 gives you the flexibility to choose the offer you want to receive. If you want to start out more conservatively, all you have to do is wager $5 on any market to get the $150 bonus. For more aggressive bettors, the $1,000 first bet safety net might be the way to go.

As an example, let’s say you want to bet on the Panthers to close it out on Tuesday night against the Oilers, so you put $5 on the Florida moneyline. Regardless of the outcome and before your bet even settles, you will receive your $150 in bonus bets.

If you opt for the $1,000 first bet safety net, you can wager up to that amount and get your stake back if you lose. Maybe you want to put $700 on the Washington Nationals to beat the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. If the Nationals win, you will receive a large payout. If they lose, you will get your $700 back in the form of bonuses.

SGP Boosts for Oilers-Panthers

When you are up and running with bet365, you will be able to take advantage of some boosted same game parlays for several matchups. This includes tonight’s Game 6, so let’s take a look at a few of the options available.

Leon Draisaitl, Sam Bennett, Connor McDavid EACH score goals (+1600 boosted to +1800)

Connor McDavid, Brad Marchand, Leon Draisaitl, Carter Verhaeghe EACH record 3+ shots on goal (+900 boosted to +1000)

Oilers moneyline, Leon Draisaitl to score a goal, Connor McDavid 1+ assists (+375 boosted to +450)

How to Register with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

To claim this welcome offer, click here and enter the bonus code WTOP365 along with basic personal information. You will be able to take advantage of the offer you prefer upon creation of your account.

Next, just make an initial deposit with your preferred payment method. This deposit should cover your first wager with bet365.

From there, place the bet to take advantage of either offer. If you receive bonuses with either promo, you will have one week to use them before they expire.