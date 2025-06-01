Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Promo for MLB, PGA, WNBA Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As of June 1, 2025 the best Bet365 bonus code WTOP365 will claim either $150 in bonus bets or a $1,000 first bet offer on Yankees-Dodgers, White Sox-Orioles, or any other MLB game taking place on Sunday.





Bet365 Bonus Code Gives 2 Welcome Offers



Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Early Payout Specials, Bet Boosts, Parlay Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 1, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Bet365 welcome offer is unique in the betting industry because it gives new users two ways to go with their new accounts. The popular choice is the $150 bonus, so let’s run through how to redeem this offer.

All you need to do to get the $150 in bonus bets is place an initial $5 wager with Bet365. As an example, maybe you would like to place a $5 moneyline bet on the Orioles to beat the White Sox on Sunday. No matter the outcome of this wager, you will receive your $150 in bonuses. In fact, you will get your reward before your initial wager even settles. This will free you up to use your bonus bets instantly on any market with Bet365.

The $1,000 first bet offer is simple to use, too. You can bet up to that amount, and if it loses, you will get that stake back in the form of a bonus. Let’s say you put something like $800 on the Yankees to beat the Dodgers on Sunday Night Baseball. If the Yankees win, you will get a large payout. If they lose, you will get your $800 back in the form of a bonus to use later on.

How to Redeem Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Securing this welcome offer from Bet365 is simple. All you need to do is click or on any of our other links to be taken to a sign-up page. There, you will enter the bonus code WTOP365 to ensure you get the welcome offer. Then, you will provide personal information, like your name, address, age, etc. to secure your account.

Next, you will be asked to input a preferred payment method, like a credit card, debit card, or several other options. This will be used to make a deposit that will cover you initial wager with Bet365.

From there, you will be able to place your first wage with your offer of choice.

Bet365 In-App Offers

When you are set up with your new account, you can also take advantage of the in-app offers with Bet365. There will be multiple for MLB’s Sunday slate. Usually, there is some kind of same game parlay profit boost. You can construct your own same game parlay, or even pick from the pre-made ones within the app.

There is also the MLB Daily Lineups promo, which allows you to win cash or bonus bets. Sunday would be a good way to start with this promo, as every team is in action.