Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus for MLB, Oilers-Panthers Game 2

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Basketball fans can redeem bet365 bonus code WTOP365 for the NHL Stanley Cup Final and MLB action like Red Sox-Yankees on Friday night. New users will have a choice between two sign-up bonuses. Click here to unlock this promo.







Create a new account and bet $5 on any game to win $150 in bonuses. On the other hand, player can place a $1,500 safety net bet on the Stanley Cup Final. If that safety net bet loses, players will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

There are plenty of reasons to sign up with bet365 Sportsbook, but it all starts with this sign-up bonus. Grab bet boosts, early payout specials and other unique offers for this NBA Finals matchup.

Set up a new account with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to qualify for a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet. Click here to activate this offer.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: How to Sign Up

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Early Payout Specials for Oilers-Panthers Game 2, Bet Boosts, Parlay Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 6, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Before we start breaking down the June 6 sports slate matchup, let’s take a closer look at how to sign up:

Click here to start signing up. New users will need to apply bonus code WTOP365.

to start signing up. New users will need to apply bonus code WTOP365. Set up a new user profile by providing basic identifying information.

Start with a cash deposit using any of the available payment methods.

Bet $5 to win $150 in bonuses no matter the outcome of the original wager.

Players can opt for a $1,000 safety net bet instead.

Claim $150 Bonus With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

This unique offer will set players up with a choice. Activate this bet365 promo and pick a path. Anyone who wants to start with a guaranteed winner can secure the $150 bonus with a $5 wager.

Players who are feeling more confident in a first bet should opt for the safety net bet. Remember, bet365 Sportsbook will cover any losses up to $1,000 on this offer. For example, someone who loses on a $750 wager will receive $750 in bonuses.

Bet Boosts for MLB, Panthers-Oilers Final

Both the NBA Finals and NHL Stanley Cup Final have featured plenty of drama, and Oilers-Panthers will look to deliver again Friday night. Whether betting this matchup or any of the 15 MLB games ahead, Bet365 Sportsbook will have plenty of different ways to bet on June 6 games.

Tampa Bay Rays to win, Josh Lowe 2+ total bases and Brandon Lowe 2+ total bases (+700)

Marlins to win, Xavier Edwards to score and Agustin Ramirez to record an RBI (+550)

Leon Draisaitl, Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkahuk to score (+2000)

Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Sam Bennett each to record 2+ points (+1200)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.