TwinSpires Kentucky Derby Promo Code: Score $200 Bonus for the Triple Crown

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services









Unlock this TwinSpires Kentucky Derby promo code offer to release up to $200 in bonus bets for several legs of the Triple Crown.

The TwinSpires app has all the information you need to make your favorite picks on Saturday. Browse through previous performances, watch race replays, see who the experts are picks and learn the different ways you can bet on the derby. Have your research done and bets in before the horses reach the starting gate at 6:57 pm ET.

TwinSpires Kentucky Derby Promo Code

Horses for the TwinSpires Kentucky Derby Promo Code

Horse racing fans have their own ways of picking winners. It will be a rainy day in Louisville, so some may consider betting on the horses that have performed well on sloppy tracks.

Trainers are always worth considering, with some have much more success than others. These are all the horses in the 151st Kentucky Derby, their trainers and current odds:

Citizen Bull, Bob Baffert, 13-1 Neoequos, Saffie Joseph Jr., 46-1 Final Gambit, Brad Cox, 15-1 Rodriguez, Bob Baffert, Scratched American Promise, D. Wayne Lukas, 12-1 Admire Daytona, Yukihiro Kato, 40-1 Luxor Cafe, Noriyuki Hori, 11-1 Journalism, Michael McCarthy, 7-2 Burnham Square, Ian Wilkes, 15-1 Grande, Todd Pletcher, Scratched Flying Mohawk, Whit Beckman, 30-1 East Avenue, Brendan Walsh, 37-1 Publisher, Steve Asmussen, 29-1 Tiztastic, Steve Asmussen, 18-1 Render Judgment, Kenny McPeek, 15-1 Coal Battle, Lonnie Briley, 25-1 Sandman, Mark Casse, 9-2 Sovereignty, Bill Mott, 9-1 Chunk of Gold, Ethan West, 28-1 Owen Almighty, Brian Lynch, 45-1 Baeza, John Shirreffs, 17-1

Baffter has a chance to win his record-breaking 7th derby, while Steve Asmussen (the winningest trainer in North America” has yet to win the race.

TwinSpires Kentucky Derby Promo Code Guide

New users can easily create an account on TwinSpires. Get access to horse racing news, handicapping tools, a rewards program and contact a helpful customer team if you have any issues.

TwinSpires Kentucky Derby promo code offer.

to claim the best TwinSpires Kentucky Derby promo code offer. Enter your full name, email address, date of birth and physical address to verify your identity.

Make a deposit with an accepted payment method and begin betting on horse racing.

You’ll get a $100 bonus for every $400 wagered. This means you can bet $800 over the next 30 days to redeem the maximum $200 bonus.

Money Back Special, More Triple Crown Bonuses

TwinSpires has a money-back special for the Kentucky Derby. Get in a bet on a horse to win the race and get money back if they finish 2nd or 3rd.

Be on the lookout for bonuses when it’s time for the other legs of the Triple Crown. We have the Preakness Stakes in two weeks, followed by the Belmont Stakes. We have only had 13 Triple Crown winners, with the last coming from Justify in 2018.