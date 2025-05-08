Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus Match for NBA, NHL Playoffs Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Daily fantasy players who take advantage of Sleeper promo code WTOP will have access to a 100% deposit match. New players will have the chance to secure $100 in bonuses. From there, start making picks and building entries on any game this week. There are tons of options in the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport.







There are multiple playoff games for daily fantasy players on Thursday night. It’s Timberwolves-Warriors in the NBA. Meanwhile, the NHL features Capitals-Hurricanes and Golden Knights-Oilers. And of course, there are tons of options available for baseball fans as the MLB season heats up. Let’s take a quick look at the details of this offer.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Unlocks 100% Deposit Match

This is a straightforward opportunity for daily fantasy players. Create a new account and use a $100 deposit to receive $100 in bonuses. Sleeper Fantasy will provide a 100% deposit match for players up to $100.

This is a perfect head start for first-time daily fantasy players. Test out the app while making picks with these bonuses. New users can build entries on a wide range of markets.

The MLB games are always a popular market in daily fantasy sports. With tons of games on Thursday night, it’s a great time to take advantage of this Sleeper promo. With that said, the NBA and NHL playoffs are sure to draw a lot of attention.

How to Redeem Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Creating a new user profile on Sleeper Fantasy is a quick and stress-free process. Set up a new account by providing promo code WTOP. This will unlock the 100% first deposit match for new players.

Answer the required information sections to officially set up a new account. Choose from any of the secure payment methods and make a cash deposit. Apple Pay, PayPal, credit/debit card and instant bank transfer are all popular deposit methods.

New users will receive a 100% match on all first deposits up to $100. From there, start making picks on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other available market. This Sleeper promo will set up players for success throughout the week.

NBA Playoffs Preview

The NBA playoffs are heating up and there are two more games to choose from this evening. Chaos continued in Boston with the Celtics falling behind to the Knicks in a 2-0 series hole. In the second game of the night, the Thunder responded with a blowout win over the Nuggets.

Now, the Wolves will look to bring their series even and will have the benefit of doing so without Steph Curry in the lineup for Golden State. This all sets the stage for a huge weekend of NBA Playoffs action, including a huge Game 3 showdown from Madison Square Garden between the Knicks and Celtics Saturday afternoon.

After using the Sleeper promo code WTOP, make picks on players like Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, Nikola Jokic and more over the coming days.